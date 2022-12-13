At the short course World Championships in Melbourne it’s time for the 100 breaststroke: therefore by Nicolò Martinenghi and Benedetta Pilato. At one o’clock (live Sky Sport) the heats will start which will see our two summer world champions as protagonists, in the long course. A year and a half later, Tete will meet the English Olympian Adam Peaty with whom he reached the podium in the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo, Benny will meet again the American Lilly King with whom he has been competing since she became the world silver medalist at the age of 14 in the 50m breaststroke. as well as the Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte. In the non-Olympic distance, of which Benny is the world record holder in the long course, there will then be the second confrontation. Curiously, in this 2022 Martinenghi and Pilato won the same medals, between gold and silver. If Tete will have a partner in the water in tonight’s batteries, Pilato is the only blue breaststroker present in the expedition. Finally in Australia, Italy has experienced some historic moments: as in 2000 at the Sydney Games, when Domenico Fioravanti became the first Italian swimming Olympian by winning the 100m breaststroke, and then became the protagonist of the first Olympic double in the more technical specialty 100m -200 (him gold, Davide Rummolo bronze in the 200). Also in Melbourne in 2007, Loris Facci conquered the first world medal in the breaststroke, the 200m. Now it’s the turn of Tete and Benny.