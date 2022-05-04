The petrodollars of the Middle East have already upset the football hierarchies, pending the arrival of Investcorp. All the details in an interactive chart
Arab properties have upset the hierarchies and redesigned the football map of the Old Continent. They did it, trivially, to the sound of petrodollars. From the United Arab Emirates to Qatar from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, there are currently 14 clubs in the hands of entities from the Middle East, awaiting the imminent landing of Investcorp in Milan.
#Waiting #Investcorp #discover #Arab #properties #teams #global #network #City
Leave a Reply