As soon as I finally had! in my hands the stupendous anthology of Susan Sontag’s essays that we owe to her son, David Rieff (Penguin Random House, 2022), I went straight to the text that gives this column its title. I didn’t know him, woe is me!

It is a short, thoughtful and very dense text that, among other superlative achievements, narrates with substance and heart a unique theatrical experience.

However, Waiting for Godot in Sarajevo It is not only the memory of a staging —something that in itself concerns me and moves me powerfully—, it is also a war report, the denunciation made in real time of an ongoing genocide and, finally, a persuasive, mobilizing essay. policy on indifference to the suffering of others.

How endearing this author must have been in life! They know it very well there in Sarajevo where a square named after her commemorates her humanity and her bravery! How happy and opportune the idea of ​​bringing together in one volume, at this point in the century, the dura mater of her thought and her literary language!

“I went to Sarajevo in mid-July 1993 to stage a performance of Waiting for Godotless because I had always wanted to direct Beckett’s work (although it was the case) and more because it gave me a practical reason to return to Sarajevo”.

He had already been there, in April, for only two weeks, just a year after the start of the campaign of massive artillery attacks and permanent murderous sniper fire against the city besieged by the Serbs. He promised to return because in those two weeks he made the kind of friendships that collective tragedies tend to cement in a short time. Sontag became deeply attached to the battered city and what it stood for.

The siege, the killing of civilians and the destruction of everything in a city that can take centuries to gain body and life, lasted for 1,425 days and claimed, according to some accounts, close to 15,000 human lives, the majority of them civilians.

Adding these deaths to forced migration, the population was reduced, in less than four years, to just over 300,000 people, 64% of the pre-war figure. The massacre of dozens of civilians, victims of Serbian artillery fire in squares, schools, hospitals, soccer stadiums and municipal markets marked the most catastrophic period in the city’s history since the First World War.

The daily average number of artillery hits during the siege was 330, but one day in July 1993, more than 3,700 shells fell on the city. In the Markale market massacre, in February 1994, 68 people died. Bosnia was since 1992 an independent country, member of the UN. His army was small, underarmed, and subject to a UN-agreed arms embargo.

The inaction of “civilized” nations in the face of barbarism reminded Sontag of the same European indifference in the face of Nazi-fascist, German and Italian intervention in Spain in 1936.

In Sarajevo and in such a painful and hellish situation, Sontag “could not be a witness again.[…]If he returned, it was to pitch in and act.” The world knew very well of that barbarism, courageous journalists had made it known every day, while the firm decision of the West not to intervene gave victory to Serbian fascism.

During her April stay, Sontag met Haris Palovic, a brilliant young Bosnian theater director. Knowing Sontag’s desire to return soon with some useful and significant assignment, Palovic asked him if it would not be in his interest to return in a few months to direct a play.

She said yes and when Palovic then pressed her to say which play, “the bravado suggested to me in an instant what I might not have been able to notice if she had given me more time to reflect: it was obvious what I should direct.” Beckett’s work, composed more than 40 years ago, seemed written about and for Sarajevo.

Sontag’s story offers excursions into the prejudices, indifference and hypocrisy of much of the Western liberal intelligentsia in the face of the Bosnian tragedy. The anthology composed by Rieff includes illuminating complementary texts, such as a diary of his stay in Sarajevo.

But my first attempts at literature occurred in the theater and since my youth nothing has managed to matter more to me. In his exciting story, Sontag gives an account of the ideas that, in the midst of alarms and emergencies, guided his staging and the spirit, so typical of true theater people, whether they call themselves Elizabethan Lord Chamberlain’s Men or La Barraca de García Lorca, by making a virtue of necessity.

The rehearsal room —where the multi-ethnic actors who accepted Sontag’s invitation would eventually premiere—, damaged by the bombing and without light, provided lighting with candles. Sontag’s production featured bold innovations: for example, three pairs of Estragons and Vladimiros, originally contemplated in Beckett’s text but never followed before. Pozzo, the slave tyrant, was directed by a prominent Bosnian actress.

The vicissitudes of the production, one of which was the malnutrition of the actors who traveled miles coming and going, from their homes to the theater, in a city where the defiant humor of its inhabitants designated an artery Avenue of Snipers, made me many times Think of the rehearsals for another great work of the 20th century, Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony, premiered in another besieged city and under artillery fire: Leningrad, in 1942.

It is startling to think that during the calamitous rehearsals, both Sontag and the actors made a black joke alluding to the siege and the reluctance of the West to act energetically against the Serbs: waiting for Clinton.

Waiting for Godot opened by the light of 12 candles on August 12, 1993. No one in the audience made a sound during the performance. “The only sounds,” Sontag recalls, “came from outside the theater: the roar of a UN armored military transport down the street and the crack of sniper fire.”

No one doubts today that the prominence that the montage gave to Sontag’s argument against Western inaction greatly contributed to accelerating the US intervention that, in the end, put an end to the criminal siege.