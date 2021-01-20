The huge gloves that he used for the ceremony were one of the details that attracted the most attention. They were a gift from Jen Ellis, a teacher from Vermont, and are made from repurposed wool sweaters lined with recycled material. If we add to that his curled-up pose in a chair, Sanders could well be waiting for an appointment at the IMSS, selling sweets or waiting for an atole to shake off the cold.

Follow Verne México on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss your daily helping of internet wonders.

.