Mirka Nokka from Helsinki is aiming for the Christmas atmosphere of her childhood.

Helsinki When you enter the apartment in Pihlajisto, the first thing that hits your nose is the delicious smell of pepper.

“They were a bit noisy”, resident Mirka Nokka record to amaze.

There is no snow outside and the calendar only shows the middle of November, but Christmas has been prepared in the rowan house since October. In principle, however, the preparation has taken the whole year, because Nokka keeps his eyes open for Christmas decorations on every trip to the flea market.

Three artificial Christmas trees twinkle in the small living room. A spotted cat is bobbing under one.

There would actually be four sixes, but one has strangely disappeared. It has been searched for with cats but not with dogs, because there is no dog in the family, Nokka says.

“And there will be more fir trees! At least it’s real at Christmas,” he says and rushes to turn on one more forgotten light.

Noka’s home is full of Christmas decorations and Christmas lights are also strung outside.

Christmas usually does not cause stress for Noka. “Sometimes I put a lot of effort into Christmas cards and sent them around. But then I realized that it causes a bit of stress. I said that there is no need to do it.”

Mirka Nokka is a real Christmas man.

This winter, he has already had time to spend one Christmas: in October, Nokka headed alone to his summer house on the island with Christmas boxes, candies, mulled wine and candles. He watched Christmas movies and listened to Christmas music. A little snow was falling outside.

Noka’s childhood was made of glass, and he often had to be on guard, tentacles up. Christmas was an exception. Then he felt peace.

“Grandma didn’t allow any alcohol at Christmas. The whole family gathered at Grandma’s Sorsakoski in Pohjois-Savo and enjoyed the magical atmosphere.”

Grandma made all the food herself, starting with raising the turkeys and making the dough for the Christmas tarts, Nokka says. The Christmas table also had all possible boxes, home-made cookies and Karelian pies.

At Christmas, the days followed a familiar pattern year after year, which created a sense of security for Noka. You could decorate the Christmas tree both at home and at grandma’s. Grandpa disappeared into the sauna every time the goat appeared at the door.

On top of that, in the good economic situation of the 1980s, you could get gifts to your heart’s content.

A large part of Noka’s Christmas decorations have been purchased second-hand.

As one at Christmas, Noka’s uncles thought that the children might already recognize Uki as Santa Claus. So the uncles set off on the eve to drive along Sorsakoski and Leppävirta, took two goats and one elf who didn’t speak Finnish at all.

“These good memories have left me with such a longing that I wish I could get back into that same atmosphere someday,” says Nokka.

“I bitterly remember the moment when I was 6 years old and the Christmas magic disappeared. Since then, it’s been trying every Christmas again and again to get into that same mood.”

Nokka made snowflakes and also ironed the folds straight. See also Middle East | Taliban: One soldier killed in a shootout on the Afghanistan-Iran border

Mirka Nokka knits wool socks as a gift.

Back in his student days, Nokka sometimes traveled from Mikkeli to his grandmother’s and spent Christmas with his three grandparents. Grandma sometimes tried to convince her that even less investment in Christmas wouldn’t be enough for the small group, but Nokka wanted Christmas with all the spices, despite everything.

Spruce the purring cat below is curled up in a ball so that its paws are warmly hidden under the fur. It is named Armi after the past Miss Finlands.

However, it also has a nickname: Armi the Harmi, which gives a ride to Christmas decorations. Some of the Christmas decorations are in the collar, because they end up in the cat’s stomach and eventually on the floor as vomit. Also, you can’t display poisonous Christmas plants because of the cat.

The Grinch, one might think.

Armi the cat gives Christmas decorations a ride.

Mirka Nokka tries to get used Christmas decorations. He also likes to make them himself, for which you can find ideas on Pinterest, for example. He folded paper snowflakes hanging under the stairs while watching a Christmas movie.

“While ironing the papers with the iron, I thought that this is a bit crazy.”

Next, Nokka is going to make big candy canes out of so-called float sticks or swimming sticks by threading iron wire inside and wrapping tissue paper on top.

Although, in addition to other decorations, Noka’s home already has, for example, three Christmas trees decorated from bottom to top, it is said that it is not even close to being ready yet.

“It was the year of the corona virus when I thought about what to do here. Just push the buttons to the southeast and as much as you can find. Christmas carols, for example, every day,” says Nokka.

“This year I also realized that Lord, I have an office and I can spread out there too!”

Nokka dreams of spending Christmas in an atmospheric log cabin in Lapland. On the other hand, he wouldn’t go south on a beach holiday to spend Christmas on a normal day.

When then Christmas comes, Nokka spends it at home with his family. The religious meaning of Christmas is not essential for them.

The family’s Christmas is otherwise quite traditional, but Nokka likes to play around with the Christmas dishes. The other family members don’t really care about the boxes, so one year the theme of the dining table was, for example, blinis, another Italy and the third the Middle East.

Nokka aims to stretch the Christmas atmosphere until February. When the light starts to increase, the Christmas decorations are replaced by tulips and daffodils.

“Summer in summer.”

Read more: Helsinki’s Christmas market made it to the international top list – CNN praises Finnish Christmas treats

Read more: The Christmas tree arrived in Helsinki – HS followed the tree’s journey from the yard in Espoo to the Senate Square

Read more: About angry gnomes, a film with Finnish strength was born, which is now being exported to the world in a big way