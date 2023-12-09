Waiting for Christmas | The Christmas people have already had a fir tree for weeks – Why does the official fir sale in Helsinki start so late?

The city auctions the places where Christmas trees are sold already in the fall. The most popular sales points cost thousands of euros.

Christmas currently makes its income already in October–November. The most enthusiastic Christmas celebrants want the smell of a real Christmas tree in their homes already in November.

But in Helsinki, the official sale of Christmas trees does not start until December 10.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in November, about Helsinki’s toughest Christmas man, who already had four artificial moons at home. The real six was still to come for him.

Why the official fir tree sale in Helsinki doesn’t start until December, although in a few places you can sell fir trees?

In Helsinki, it’s already a matter of tradition, says the inspector Hannele Virta From the city of Helsinki.

“Spruce sales have started on December 10 for the past five years. Before that, sales could only be started even later,” the inspector Hannele Virta The city of Helsinki says. According to Virra, no demands have been made to advance the sale.

“There is an old board decision on the matter, but it makes it possible to modify the sale time if necessary if the municipal residents and merchants wish for it.”

According to Virra, there could be very little trading at the beginning of December.

“However, it binds the seller to the point of sale for the whole day, even if there are no customers.”

There are a total of almost 100 sales points in different parts of Helsinki. Sales points for Christmas trees are auctioned. The city is responsible for the store.

In the capital region before December 10th, you can buy a real fir from flower shops such as Plantagen and the department store chain Bauhaus.

Even in smaller flower shops, you may find a real spruce or a small table spruce in good time.

Spruce trees can also be ordered with home delivery from online stores specializing in the sale of spruce trees. The city does not have a say in those, such as the sales of trees, associations or sports clubs.

“If the sale takes place on private plots, the city cannot intervene. Neither does business. The schedule only applies to sales points managed by the city.”

Sales at the city’s sales points are also monitored.

“The place can be prepared in advance, but the actual sale can only start on the agreed date.”

The city auctions sales points every year in October–November in the Huuto.net service.

The starting price of the point of sale is 150 euros.

According to Virra, the most popular and thus the most expensive places this year are the joint sales places of Hakaniemi Market. The price of seats rose to 6,000 and 6,250 euros. Next, the most expensive places at 6,100 and 5,550 euros are the joint sales places at Hietalahti market.

In other places, for example Mellunkylä, Kaarela and Konala, the price of a sales place is between 200 and 4,000 euros. The auction of places is open until December 23.

The location and number of points of sale vary each year. New places are also established in new residential areas.

“This year, for example, two new places were added to Jätkäsaari. You can also suggest new places to us.”

According to him, there are enough places, which means that everyone who wants to will get a place to sell.

“Last year, not a single place was left empty, but it is not unusual for places to remain. The situation varies every year.”