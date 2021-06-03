There is international anticipation for the emergence of a new American position on the Syrian issue, and I think that the countries concerned with the Syrian issue and its repercussions are waiting for this position to rebuild their positions, the most important of which are Russia, the European Union and some Arab countries. The Syrian issue focused his attention on the nuclear agreement with Iran and gave free rein to Russia, and they believe that the Syrian issue does not receive Biden’s interest, he did not even mention it in his election campaign, and did not express his vision clearly despite the passage of major events in Syria after the start of his term, and perhaps he approved what He inherited from a silent position in the face of the stumbling block of the Constitutional Committee, which came as a result of a passing understanding between Trump and Putin during a meeting they held in Danang, Vietnam, where they issued a statement in which they emphasized a political solution that was later shortened by writing a new constitution and elections. The negotiations track in Geneva was neglected, but rather It stopped completely during the Trump era, and European interest waned in recent years, and many opponents who adhered to the hierarchy in the implementation of International Resolution 2254 and saw the jump to the formation of a constitutional committee before achieving The political transition is a clear violation and circumvention of the UN resolution. The meetings of the Constitutional Committee have proven the validity of this vision, and the political process has entered a state of stagnation and halt.

And some other opponents believe that there is no solution to the issue without a Russian-American agreement, and that the United States, although it appears uninterested in the Syrian issue (sometimes waving a desire to withdraw, and to reduce interest in the entire Middle East), will not risk losing its leadership role in the region, and by leaving Syria For Iran, as it did previously in Iraq, and it will not present a major gift to Russia to solve the issue alone within its vision.

And there is an important question: Does Biden alone have the authority to decide American policies in the face of the torrent of internal conflicts that are usually resolved by the forces of the deep state? Perhaps the Biden administration is waiting for this conclusion.

We have seen great turmoil in the American position on the Syrian issue since the Obama era, and this turbulence has been repeated during the Trump era, and President Biden’s policy seemed to be calm, balanced and legally mature, and his balanced policy was to push the ceasefire in the recent battles in Gaza and to rely on Egyptian and Arab intervention, in reviving the vision of the two-state solution and the features of an expected retreat from biased policies, are evidence of the difficulty of the United States abandoning its presence in the Middle East. Indeed, the escalating events call for a greater role to reduce the imbalance and the disregard for the rights that must be fulfilled for peoples. This is what makes us look forward to the US administration making a broad review of the traditional American visions in the region, which have not achieved final solutions that achieve security and stability.

There is a group of Syrians who see the danger of continuing international neglect of UN Resolution 2254, which means that matters will remain suspended for another decade, perhaps longer, and they fear that the dim and silent conflict between Russia and the United States’ vision of the Syrian issue will be a justification for the issue to remain unresolved. The United States is not upset that Russia has drowned in the river of Syrian blood, and its interests in it do not worry the White House, and that nothing remains in Syria but black poverty, and bloody apparent and latent conflicts, and there is no hope for an improvement in the economy and the start of reconstruction unless a comprehensive solution is achieved, and the political transition will remain a priority In any decisive solution.

*Former Syrian Minister of Culture