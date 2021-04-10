People await their turn to receive the “Covid-19” virus vaccine in a hospital in the Indian capital, New Delhi, last Friday. On the same day, India recorded a record number of HIV infections, which made experts talk about epidemic situations that may have become out of control. In light of the fragility of the health infrastructure, especially in remote rural areas, cities and densely populated suburbs, India last year imposed one of the most severe health closures in the world, which caused painful repercussions for its economy, so there is increasing concern that India will be exposed to a new wave of Corona that may exacerbate its conditions. . (Image via The New York Times)