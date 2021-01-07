The Puerta del Sol clock minutes before the start of 2021. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

The new year begins with the economy stagnant due to mobility restrictions associated with the pandemic, in Spain and in the rest of the European countries. In December, removing the seasonal effect, only 7,000 jobs were created. The advantage is that the contagion curve has been reduced without extreme confinement and without causing a massive job destruction, as in April. The problem is that the recovery that began in June is slowing down.

2020 ended with 350,000 fewer jobs than in 2019, 750,000 workers in ERTE and 350,000 self-employed workers in cessation of activity and receiving a benefit from the State. So many months with sales much lower than in previous years have decapitalized hundreds of thousands of companies and freelancers that have not closed thanks to ERTE and ICO credits, but that are in a financial situation of extreme vulnerability. Commerce, hospitality and logistics explain 100% of the job losses and more than half of the ERTE. More measures will be needed to help restructure those debts and prevent business closures and job destruction.

The arrival of spring and vaccinations will gradually eliminate mobility restrictions. As has happened in Asia, the first to recover will be domestic consumption and then international mobility and tourism. Lanzarote is developing a digital test certification pilot with blockchain with the support of the Government. It should be a standard model of the European Commission to guarantee safe flights and avoid confinement when returning tourists to their country.

World trade maintains its recovery and is already at pre-pandemic levels. Without a doubt, excellent news for the Spanish export industry. However, the new European lockdowns, especially in the UK, will have a negative impact in the first quarter.

The greatest vulnerability of the Spanish economy continues to be its high external debt: public and private. But unlike in 2012 during the bailout, there is now a central bank acting decisively as a lender of last resort, keeping risk premiums at bay. Fiscal policy will be the most expansive this year in decades. That, as the economics manuals teach, will increase investment and employment and is the best guarantee of recovery.

The ministries, communities and city councils should accelerate the investment plans of their budgets and then activate the European funds. The decree approved by the Government to expedite the bidding of European funds will help a lot to make the recovery of employment faster and more intense than expected. The key is that these investments increase productivity in the medium term and, in addition to creating jobs, increase wages. The way out of the previous crisis was with a model low cost which is the cause of inequality. You have to evolve from “I’ll make it cheaper for you” to “I’ll make it better for you at a good price”. Cheer up.