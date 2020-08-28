Aissa Mandi’s situation remains unblocked at Betis. The center-back is one of the footballers who can make an income at the Verdiblanco club to tackle signings, but his future is up in the air in the absence of an offer that satisfies the claims of the entity and also those of the player. With a renewal proposal on the table for a long time, their future is still up in the air and at Betis they try to revolutionize the center of the defense without their role being decisive. Pellegrini, for the moment, has him in his game plan and considers that he can adapt perfectly to his defensive demands while waiting for market movements to change this context.

Feddal’s march invites an imminent arrival for the center of the Verdiblanco defense, but Antonio Cordón wants to move cautiously In this context, knowing the weight that decision has on a team that conceded 60 goals last year. Pellegrini wants more strength and forcefulness, while Mandi gives him more ball output and versatility at the back. The Algerian is experiencing a situation similar to that of three years ago: he was one step away from returning to Ligue 1 due to the interest of several French teams and finally stayed at Betis thanks to the trust that Quique Setién placed in him. Now his role is in the hands of Pellegrini and the club, which trusts that his situation will be resolved for one of the two sides: renewal or sale.

Antonio Cordón tries to consolidate movements to close the Verdiblanca squad before the league championship starts, but there are still many edges in his plan and in the conditions of the campus. Betis know that Mandi can leave a good amount of money if he leaves this summer, although at the moment only Nice was interested in the player and the figures did not add up. The countdown continues for Mandi, who tries to convince Pellegrini on the pitch looking askance at a possible goodbye to Betis.