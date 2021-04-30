ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

Many school leavers are currently considering postponing their careers and studies because of the corona crisis. Not a good idea, says a labor expert.

Stuttgart – Young people who are currently looking for a job are sometimes severely restricted by the corona pandemic. The whole Economy suffers from the consequences of the coronavirus*, in some companies there is therefore a freeze on admission for new trainees. Also Students struggle with dire circumstances*. However, according to an expert, anyone who is considering postponing their apprenticeship or university career because of the crisis doesn’t necessarily have better cards.

“Waiting is not a smart idea,” warns the southwest head of the Federal Employment Agency, Christian, Rauch, the school leavers in a conversation with the Stuttgart news. “Because the competitive situation will only increase in the next few years.” By waiting, more applicants could suddenly be available for the 2022 training year. “But neither the training companies nor the universities will then be able to shoulder the rush,” said Rauch. So if you wait now, you could block your career start yourself.

School leavers in times of Corona: Many are “financed by mom and dad”

Rauch assumes that many young people after leaving school – as well as one year of Distance learning and school closings* – now you don’t want to study digitally as well. Many would now stay afloat with odd jobs or be “financed by mom and dad”. Last year there were “a few thousand young people” in the south-west who had neither started vocational training after leaving school nor switched to a university or secondary school. It can be assumed that even more young people will make this decision this year, said Rauch.

While some school leavers are taking it slowly, some companies are currently desperately looking for trainees. As the Stuttgart newspaper reported that only 28 percent of the companies in the region around Baden-Württemberg State capital Stuttgart* stated that they have already received enough qualified applications for their vacant apprenticeship positions in autumn 2021. 600 member companies of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK) in Stuttgart were questioned. Twelve percent of those questioned even received no applications at all. Apprenticeships are therefore definitely available.

Jobs in Baden-Württemberg: Companies register a shortage of applicants in the corona crisis

Apparently, not only Stuttgart, but all of Baden-Württemberg is affected by an acute shortage of applicants. The number of applicants registered with the Federal Employment Agency in the Southwest has fallen by 18 percent to 38,500 – although the number of school leavers is increasing slightly. Marjoke Breuning, President of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appealed in an interview with the Stuttgart newspaper To school leavers and young job seekers: “Many companies continue to invest in training despite the pandemic. They want to offer young people a perspective and secure their need for skilled workers. ”The Economy in Stuttgart* and Baden-Württemberg currently offers school leavers many opportunities to apply – maybe now is the right time to do so. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.