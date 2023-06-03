Pro-Ukrainian fighters recently stormed across the border into southwestern Russia, sparking two days of the most intense fighting on Russian soil in 15 months of war. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly brushed the matter off entirely.

He handed out medals, met with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, received friendly foreign leaders and spoke on television with a Russian judge about how Ukraine was not a real country.

Putin is looking more and more like an absentee president: in public, he says almost nothing about the war and reveals little concern for Russia’s setbacks. Instead, is telegraphing more clearly than ever that its strategy is to keep Ukraine and the West on hold —and that he thinks he can win by exhausting his enemies.

“nor why do they have illusions”said Natalia Zubarevich, an expert on Russia’s social and economic development at Moscow State University. Putin, she said, has laid the internal foundations to sustain the war for “long, long, long, long time”.

But while Western analysts and officials believe Putin’s Russia has the potential to keep fighting, its military, economic and political room for maneuver has shrunk, posing obstacles to waging a protracted war.

Even though Putin refers to the fighting as “tragic events” distant, the war continues to feel at home — with growing fissures in the military leadership, unrest among the Russian elite and worrying signs for the economy as the West vows to continue to let go of Russian energy.

Russia’s ability to go on the offensive has been reduced as ammunition begins to run low and the months-long battle for Bakhmut claimed the lives of thousands of soldiers. To mount a major new offensive, Western officials and analysts say Putin would need to find new sources of ammunition —and impose a politically risky second draft to replenish his troops.

Still, Avril D. Haines, the US director of national intelligence, told Congress last month that the chances of Putin making any concessions in talks this year were “low”, unless he sensed an internal political threat.

Western officials also remain concerned that he could resort to nuclear weapons, but reckon the risk is greater if Putin faces a catastrophic defeat that threatens his stay in power.

The Russian economy has proven flexible enough to adapt to Western sanctions, while government reserves have been sufficient to finance increased military spending and higher welfare payments. But the longer the war drags on — particularly if oil prices fall — the more likely the Kremlin will be forced to make tough decisions about cutting government spending or letting inflation rise.

Some researchers argue that public support for the war in Russia is broad but superficial, capable of changing rapidly in response to unforeseen events. The recent border raids and drone strikes in Moscow on May 30 brought the war inside Russia in a way it hadn’t before, raising concerns among military bloggers, who have a large following.

Then there’s Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group that led the assault on Bakhmut. He has been transforming himself into a populist politician, launching one cursing tirade after another directed at Russia’s Kremlin-allied elites and recently launching a volley against the strategy of keeping the West on hold.

In a video interview with a Russian blogger, Prigozhin described an unlikely “optimistic scenario” in which “Europe and the United States get tired of the Ukrainian conflict, China sits everyone at the negotiating table and we agree that everything we have already taken is ours”.

The most likely scenario, he claimed, is that Ukraine would push Russian troops back to pre-war lines and threaten the Crimean peninsula. —the crown jewel among Putin’s Ukrainian land grabs.

But Putin is not betraying any public sense of urgency. He remains isolated in his pandemic-era cocoon, requiring Russians who meet with him to quarantine for days. He rarely goes into detail about the war, even as he sits through lengthy televised meetings on topics like inter-ethnic relations.

Instead, he often talks about war as something out of his control. In televised statements to businessmen on May 26, he referred to “the tragic events of today”. His silence about the two-day raid on Russian territory was a change from his reaction to a smaller attack in March, when he canceled a trip and denounced the episode as an attack.”terrorist”.

Some Russian officials look forward to next year’s US presidential election. Dmitri A. Medvedev, a former Russian president and vice president of Putin’s security council, said that “the main thing” was that President Joseph R. Biden Jr. not be re-elected.

Former President Donald J. Trump, the early candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, “is a good guy,” Medvedev said, e “Historically, it was always easier to work with the Republicans.”

Some US researchers and officials believe that the cracks in Russian pro-war sentiment have begun to show because of the heavy casualties. A recent report by a group of Russian sociologists argues that the Russians view war as “A natural disaster” about which they can do nothing, rather than something they firmly believe is right.

“This support is not built on fundamental political positions or some ideological views.said Sasha Kappinen, one of the report’s authors, who uses a pseudonym for security reasons because she works at a university in Russia. “This is not stable support.”

Russia has spent heavily to placate the general public since the war began, increasing welfare payments and easing the burden on small businesses.

At the same time, analysts and Russians who know Putin still see him as flexible and opportunistic — a man who would likely agree to freeze the fight if offered, even as he prepares to fight for years. Well-connected people in Moscow see an unpredictable future as they prepare for a long war.

“Putin’s range of options is quite extensive”, said a prominent businessman in Moscow, “from calling a ceasefire today to fighting a 100-year war”.

ANTON TROIANOVSKY AND PAUL SONNE

THE NEW YORK TIMES