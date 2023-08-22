Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

A woman orders a plant-based milk alternative while on vacation. And gets a special drink. She captures the incident on video – and is criticized.

Kassel – A cup of coffee in the morning – that is part of the daily routine for many people. And the espresso in between has also enjoyed great popularity for years. Depending on taste, the hot drinks are refined with a dash of milk. This is where the fundamental question arises: Should it be cow’s milk or rather oat milk? A vacationer recently opted for the latter option.

Vacationer orders espresso with oat milk – café staff takes it a bit too “literally”

She posted a short video on Tiktok. The clip revealed that the user recently vacationed in Montenegro with a friend. It was not clear from the Tiktok video whether it was possibly her partner. But this made something else clear: the espresso order caused a small misunderstanding. Apparently it should be an espresso with a dash of oat milk for the vacationer. But the waiter interpreted the order in his own way.

“Oat milk is taken literally in Montenegro,” the user wrote of her post. And added a touched and tearful laughing emoji. Probably as a sign that this video clip was not intended to embarrass the waiter. Because instead of an espresso with a dash of oat milk, he brought a black espresso without milk. In return, the waiter served a large glass with milk and some Oatmeal – which can make weight loss easier – was included.

“It’s a mug of milk… with oatmeal,” the Tiktok user wrote below her Video. But she added: “Please note: we left a nice tip because our waiter was SO enthusiastic about trying to get me what I wanted. It’s my fault, because I’m a simple girl who, after two months abroad, misses her oat milk coffee.” The vacationer defended the waiter and didn’t want to ridicule him with her publicly made experience on vacation in Montenegro.

Mixed reactions to Tiktok video for waiter fail – “hilarious” or “don’t even ask about it”?

The post was not misunderstood by the majority of users. “I’m from Montenegro and this is hilarious,” wrote one user. “I’m sure he was so proud to bring you this, I celebrate him,” wrote another. Numerous reactions contained simply (tears) laughing emojis.

Some people prefer to drink espresso with oat milk. A waiter probably took the latter drink too literally. © Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA/Screenshot/TikTok/Michelle Ostwald/dpa

But there were also some critical tones. “We don’t take part in that. You want milk in your espresso? ask for milk You want oats? Then you get oats,” said one user, believed to be from Montenegro. “If it’s not on the menu, don’t even ask for it,” criticized another. “God bless Montenegro for not serving trash,” commented one user who doesn’t appear to be a fan of oat milk.

When the milk doesn’t come from the cow View photo gallery

Tiktok user suspected of wanting oat milk

Many users meanwhile assumed that the vacationer and her companion must both come from the USA. After all, the United States is considered the pioneer when it comes to oat milk in coffee. But the Tiktok user answered this several times with the clear words: “No Americans.” In her profile she also noted that she is not from the USA.

Meanwhile was a Vegans recently irritated by a special milk at Kaufland. And wondered if this might be intended for “people who eat very little meat”. (kh)