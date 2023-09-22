A waiter films and then reports on TikTok the restaurateur who pays him 20 euros for 6 hours of work

The labor problem inflames politics among fair compensation And minimum salary. In fact, there is no shortage of cases of people receiving compensation far below what they should have been due. The story of a waiter who let off steam is emblematic TikTok for having received 20 euros for working from 6pm to midnight. This happened in Modena and the video obviously immediately went viral.

The young man underlines how the excuse of the owner of the club was the usual “trial evening”, a statement which led to a very heated verbal clash with the author of the video. It’s a shame that the law provides that even days of probationary work must be paid exactly like the others. In the video you can see how the young man didn’t stop for a moment during the evening, even putting up with some rude behavior from customers.

The work performance is therefore identical to that of his hired colleagues, so why pay him so little? The owner is obviously in bad faith. Only after the boy threatens to call the police is he given the agreed sum of 50 euros.

“Shame on your Italian entrepreneurs – accuses the boy – Why do kids deal? Why do kids commit crimes? For people like these”. As reported by Ansa, CGIL, CISL And Uil they comment by speaking of an “episode that reflects the real country. More and more cases like this and the trial period is regulated by the contract”. Stefano Corghipresident of the consortium Modena at the table he defends himself: “We’re not all like that.”

