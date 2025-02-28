The vice president of the Generalitat points out that the roads or the bird were not cut in the area that was flooded, as proof of the failures of the central executive



02/28/2025



Updated at 8:04 p.m.





The vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Susana waiterhas revealed that the information provided by the messages that the Head of Climatology of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) In the Valencian Community he informed his teammates on October 29 – DANA DANA – they ratify that agencies and state agencies They did not alert of the overflow of the Poyo.

«The Aemet has just shown a graphic evidence of what the Generalitat has been holding from the beginning and is that, at no time, nor the Confederacy Hydrographic of Júcar Neither the Government delegate spoke in the Cecopi of the lethal overflow Barranco del Poyo, ”he said.

All messages from the head of this meteorological agency in the Valencian Community refer to lean river and prey of Fortata and do not mention the Poyo ravine.

«These messages show the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé; to the Secretary of State for Environment, Hugo Morán, and all of the Government of Spain, that failed in their forecasts And that he did not alert to the management of the emergency of the Cecopi properly, ”the vice president has abounded. In this sense, he has stressed that “the Cecopi acted according to the information provided by the Aemet and the CHJ.”









Camarero criticizes that the state administration is «avoiding their Responsibilities»When I was in charge of informing the real situation of what was happening that day. «They did not know, they were not aware of what was happening as proof that from the General Directorate of Traffic they were not cutting roads nor would railway traffic be suspended from BIRD until after the ravine had overflowed, ”he has revealed.