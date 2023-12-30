Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Nebenzya urged to prepare for bad news for Ukraine and the West

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the Security Council of the international organization called for preparing for bad news for the West and Ukraine in the very near future.

The military plans of the Kyiv regime have suffered a total fiasco, so expect the worst news for you and your Ukrainian proxies in the very near future, regardless of whether new packages of military and financial assistance for Zelensky and his gang are approved in Washington or Brussels or not Vasily Nebenzya Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

The diplomat emphasized that Ukraine’s plans to resolve the conflict on the battlefield had failed. He called military victory over Russia an unattainable goal.

Earlier, former Pentagon Intelligence Agency employee Rebecca Koffler accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of “primitive thinking” that leads to even greater destruction of the country. According to her, no one in their right mind believes in Kyiv’s victory over Russia, but the Ukrainian leader continues to believe in it.

Ukraine will not be able to maintain the situation on the contact line

Nebenzya said that Ukraine does not and will not have the resource to maintain the situation on the front line or achieve a turning point in the conflict in its favor.

The permanent representative emphasized that the threat posed by NATO countries emanating from the territory of the republic will be eliminated either militarily as part of a special operation, or through political and diplomatic methods.

The permanent representative emphasized that the threat posed by NATO countries emanating from the territory of the republic will be eliminated either militarily as part of a special operation, or through political and diplomatic methods.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin said that Ukraine thinks in terms of war; Moscow does not see the political will to establish peace either in Kyiv or in the West. The diplomat noted that the resolution of the conflict largely depends on eliminating its root causes.

He recalled that Russia demands the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, confirmation of its non-aligned, neutral and nuclear-free status, and recognition of the regions that have become part of the Russian Federation. He indicated that Russia “has no choice” but to continue the special operation until the assigned tasks are completed.

Nebenzya said that the time of the “Kyiv regime” is running out

Nebeznya said that time is quickly running out for the “Kyiv regime”, while nothing threatens civilians.

He added that Moscow has never refused a peaceful settlement in the political and diplomatic space, giving the Ukrainian authorities the opportunity to preserve territorial integrity and the lives of the population.

This was in March-April 2022. The fact that this was an excellent option for Ukraine was recently recognized by Ukrainian negotiator Alexander Chaly. And the fact that the Kyiv regime was prevented from using it by its London and Washington masters has now become a confirmed fact Vasily Nebenzya Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

The diplomat recalled that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with the Russian leadership, which still remains in force. He added that those who accuse Russia of unwillingness to negotiate try not to remember the document.

So time is quickly running out for the Kyiv regime. His future is truly in serious jeopardy See also In the United States modernize the "doomsday plane" Vasily Nebenzya Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

Nothing threatens peaceful Ukrainians, the Ukrainian language and culture

Nebenzya emphasized that nothing threatens peaceful Ukrainians, their language and culture, although the West is trying to prove the opposite.

The permanent representative noted that the special military operation is not directed against the population, but against the authorities of the republic, who made a choice for all citizens, not wanting to end the confrontation in Donbass.

Our task now is to prevent him from completely destroying his people. We hope that at some point his Western curators will realize this. The sooner this happens, the better for Ukraine Vasily Nebenzya Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

The diplomat also said that three-quarters of Ukrainians are ready to renounce citizenship amid mobilization, even pro-Western people are losing optimism, and society no longer harbors illusions. According to the permanent representative, citizens of Ukraine understand that they are “being sacrificed for the sake of the geopolitical goals of the West to contain Russia.”