Nebenzya promised the West obituaries for mercenaries after Russian strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya, after a series of strikes by the Russian army on military facilities in Ukraine, recommended waiting for obituaries of Western mercenaries. He stated this during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The diplomat noted that recently Russian military personnel have carried out “impressive and effective” strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) facilities. “A distinctive feature of this series of strikes was the elimination of a significant number of foreign instructors, specialists and mercenaries,” he said.

Anyone following this topic can expect a large number of obituaries about the sudden deaths of high-ranking American, British, French, Polish and Swedish military personnel. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Russian Armed Forces step up strikes on mercenary deployment points

On September 8, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that about 30 Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries were eliminated by a missile strike north of the city of Sumy. The department specified that during the shelling of a temporary deployment point for foreign Ukrainian fighters near the settlement of Stetskovka, six enemy vehicles were also destroyed.

Related materials:

The day before, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces had struck the temporary location of foreign mercenaries with the Iskander-M operational-tactical complex. As a result, about 50 French militants were eliminated. At the same time, it became known that an Iskander had hit a hotel in Zaporozhye where foreign mercenaries were located. Up to 50 personnel were eliminated there, including 19 British servicemen, and about 20 more servicemen were wounded.

The role of foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region has been revealed

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that representatives of Western private military companies (PMCs) brought Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen into the territory of the Kursk region.

The operation itself, initially, when the enemy entered, it was directly directed, as they say, under the leadership of foreigners, the NATO bloc headquarters committee worked out this operation Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The major general noted that there were also NATO servicemen among the PMC representatives. He also added that a large number of foreign mercenaries entered the Kursk region together with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On September 9, it was reported that in the Kursk direction, the greatest cruelty towards civilians is being shown by those units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that consist of mercenaries. According to the agency’s source TASSthe presence of fighters from the USA, Poland and France is recorded in the Kursk border area.

However, it later became known that the mercenaries fighting in the Kursk region in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost their initial ardor due to heavy fighting. It turned out that foreigners were increasingly trying to rotate and be replaced by Ukrainian units, “for cannon fodder.”