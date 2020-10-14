OnePlus 8T will be launched today by Tech Brand OnePlus and the company is going to bring this device as an upgrade of OnePlus 8. Prior to the launch of this phone, the company has given a big discount on OnePlus 8 but you should wait a bit. In the festive season sale, if you are planning to buy OnePlus 8 at a lower price then the price of OnePlus 8T can surprise you. Leaks has revealed that the price of OnePlus 8T may be less than OnePlus 8.

Leaks associated with the new OnePlus 8T are related to Amazon’s advertising. The price of OnePlus 8T 5G written in an add shared online is shown to be Rs 42,999. If this is true then it is really shocking because OnePlus 8T is going to be better than OnePlus 8 in terms of specifications. It is also being speculated that after the launch of OnePlus 8T, the company can give a big price cut to OnePlus 8 and its price will be changed.

This is the price of OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 is currently priced at Rs 44,999 in India, which is more than the Rs 42,999 leaked price of OnePlus 8T. Talking about the features of OnePlus 8T, it will get a 120Hz refresh rate display and 65W fast charging support. At the same time, OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display and older 30W fast charging support. According to leaks, the price of OnePlus 8 can be reduced by Rs 40,000 after the arrival of OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T will be launched today

The company will launch OnePlus 8T online on October 14 at 7:30 pm. Talking about the leaks specifications, the phone can get 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, 4500mAh battery, 48MP quad camera setup and OnePlus’s most powerful 65W fast charging. According to the rest of the leaks, this phone can be given up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The new phone can come with 5G connectivity and users will also get support for wireless charging.