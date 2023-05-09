kalimbaone of the members of the musical group OV7, sued singer Melissa Galindooriginally from Culiacán, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, for moral and economic damage, after accusing him of alleged sexual abusewhich would have happened three years ago in Monterrey, Nuevo León, after a concert that M’balia Marichal’s brother had.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the Mexican singer has faced this type of accusation. Daiana Guzmán sued him in 2010 for alleged sexual abuse; he was detained for seven days at the Chetumal Readaptation Center, Quintana Roo. Later, he was released, since no evidence of the sexual assault was found. In a recent meeting with the media, at the Mexico City International Airport, Kalimba mentioned that he was continuing the legal process against Melissa Galindobut that would not go into details, because it was not the place.

However, he commented that he has sown a lot of affection in many people and in the face of the accusations against him, he has been reaping all that affection through shows of support.

“When you sow, you reap, I have sown a lot of affection with the public, I have sown a lot of affection with you and the most important place where I have sown affection is in my spirit, it is with God, it is with my family and knowing that that come back in a moment of tribulation, that is the most beautiful thing, to know that you are well attached to what you have sown”.

Kalimba, 40 years old and originally from Mexico City, deeply appreciated the respect that his fans have had in the situation. In addition, asked the general public and the media to stop making speculations of any kind, because lives are destroyed. “In this case, when he shows the truth, many things will be shown, but we must also continue to respect women and encourage women to raise their voices.”

The member of OV7, also called for a stop to the attacks on Melissa Galindoreiterating that the truth will come out sooner or later.

“I know that there were many people who also attacked the other side, I do not ask that they attack anyone, I ask that they respect, at no time have I made any statement that encourages anyone to attack, I have never done it, what I have Said is, wait because everything has a truth, everything has a process and everything has a way and when I get out here I will be here to say it, but I ask that you never attack, neither to one place nor to another, my heart continues to maintain love towards all people, even the people who come to bring tribulation into my life.”