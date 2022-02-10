A great spin-off of Breaking Bad

breaking bad It was a series that left a very good legacy and is often considered one of the best productions for television. Its success gave rise to the creation of a spin-off called Better Call Saul. This one focuses on the morally ambiguous lawyer, Saul Goodmanwho came to work with Walter White Y Jesse Pinkman.

Throughout five seasons it has managed to reach a level similar to that of the series that originated it. With such success, it has many fans waiting for the premiere of its sixth season. This will be the last of Better Call Saulbut it seems that its producers have one last surprise to give.

Better Call Saul season 6 will be split

Surely many fans of this series are eager to enjoy its last thirteen episodes. However the chain AMC has decided that its final season will be divided into two parts. The first of them, with seven episodes, will begin broadcasting on April 18 and the second from July 11.

This news was shared by the media The Hollywood Reporter. According to them, Better Call Saul will take a six-week break between both divisions of its sixth season. This move was made to make the series eligible for awards. Emmy both 2022 and 2023.

Although it may be bittersweet news, especially after the long wait since the fifth season, it seems that it will all be worth it. peter gouldone of its creators, said: ‘For me, this is our most ambitious, surprising and heartbreaking season.. Looks like a grand finale awaits fans of Better Call Saul.

If you are fans of Better Call Saul Y breaking bad perhaps they want to take advantage of the time that is missing to see both and catch up. After all these last episodes will serve as a connection to the events of the story of Walter White and a denouement for the tragedy of Saul Goodman. Are you excited about this last season?

