Kawasaki Motors has teased its 6 new models. It has been confirmed from the teaser that the company is going to introduce 6 new bikes, not one or two. The company will unveil these bikes on November 23. It is clear from the teaser that these bikes of Kawasaki are going to be launched in different segments. However, no information has been revealed on how many of these 6 bikes will be launched in India.As told to you earlier, these bikes company will launch in different segments. Two of these will be Supersport bikes. 2 bikes can be launched in the Offerode segment. Apart from this, the company is also planning to launch an adventure tour bike.

When will it be launched in India

No information has been revealed about how long this new range of Kawasaki bikes will knock in India. It is believed that the company can launch two bikes in India. Currently, the company has recently launched some of its bikes in India by upgrading them with BS6 engine.

Kawasaki Versys 65 launched in India last month

The company launched the BS6 version of Kawasaki Versys 65 in India in August 2020. The Kawasaki Versys 65 is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh in India. This middleweight tourer bike is available in only one color Candy Lime Green. The BS6 model of the bike costs Rs 10,000 more than the BS4 version. The updated Versys 650 fuel tank has new graphics. The updated Kawasaki vs 650 has a BS6 compliant 649cc twin-cylinder engine. This engine generates 65 bhp power at 8500 rpm and 61 Nm peak torque at 7000 rpm.