Advertising is such a creative field where we can sometimes come across things out of the ordinary, but they still work great. Such is the case of the Figaro’s. PIZZA, who harnessed the power of waifus to attract customers.

No, it’s not a joke. We are totally serious … more or less. If you visit the official page of this pizzeria located at Calle Pípila # 117, El Refugio, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the first thing you will find will be a promotional banner with the obvious ‘Now with more Chinese cute!’

This page has gone viral because most of its promotions are related to the world of anime, especially the attraction generated by waifus, who apparently are regular customers of this place and its pizzas.

The best waifus at Figaro’s Pizza

We share some of the best images, let the gallery run !:

As you can see, the house specialty is pizzas with ‘monas chinas’, but there are also references to games like Person 5:

Or to the recent revelation of Godzilla vs King Kong, only in this case starring the face of the pizzeria: Figablox.

Although it also has its own anime version of waifu: Figorina.

We recommend you:

There is no doubt that this ingenious campaign has attracted people’s interest, and if you live in San Luis Potosi and you can support this business by ordering from home, don’t hesitate! They have Chinese monkeys, what more do you want?

We found out thanks to Anmo Sugoi.



