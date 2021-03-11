F.If the name Wahoo is used, ambitious athletes think of exercise bikes, chest straps, sensors and bike computers. The hometrainer Kickr Bike with its unusual design is a device that makes some athletes weak. Now the Americans are bringing their first sports watch onto the market, which wants to combine particularly well with other products from the company. The Elemnt Rival for 380 euros is available in a light or dark version, its size is based on a Garmin Fenix ​​or Polar, it measures 46.5 millimeters in height and width and is 15.3 millimeters thick no longer to wear under a shirt.

The case is made of plastic, but the manufacturer donates ceramic for the bezel. A soft silicone bracelet is included, it is changeable. The watch is only protected against water at 5 bar and only supports two satellite systems, GPS and Glonass. Altimeter, compass, accelerometer and continuous heart rate measurement are available, a gyroscope is missing. The 1.2 inch diagonal display has a resolution of 240 × 240 pixels. It shows 64 colors, the brightness adapts to the lighting conditions.

The whole thing looks something like a Garmin Fenix ​​and is far from the bright and high-resolution displays of an Apple Watch or Samsung. In return, the built-in battery runs significantly longer, the manufacturer states 24 hours with continuous GPS and heart rate measurement. Or 14 days in smartwatch mode. The values ​​seem realistic to us. Unfortunately, the battery is not charged inductively, but via an adapter and four pogo pins on the back.



The watch is linked to the smartphone via an app.

:



Image: Manufacturer





Additional sensors can be connected with Bluetooth or Ant +. The accuracy of the optical heart rate measurement is unfortunately below average, sometimes completely unusable. With the current state of the software, you should use a chest strap. Overall, the hardware equipment corresponds to the middle class, but what about the software? There isn’t much to see on the clock itself. You can switch through three screens, see the time, heart rate history and fitness data, you start and end a training session with the physical buttons and you can call up some general movement data. Anyone who compares them with other sports watches is initially disappointed.

But it’s worth taking a look at the app for Android and iPhone. There is no longer any analytics or evaluation, but the option to upload your data to other platforms in order to use their analytics. Among them you can find (on the iPhone) Apple Health, Strava, Trainer Road, Komoot and others. Unfortunately Garmin is missing.



With a thickness of 15.3 millimeters, it can no longer be worn under a shirt.

:



Image: Manufacturer





Some workouts related to running, swimming, cycling and strength training are immediately available on the watch. The finesse is that you can add your own training profiles as you like. If you want to add mountaineering, skiing or golfing, you can select the ones to be displayed from a dozen data fields, such as heart rate, calorie consumption, incline or speed, program different screen pages of the watch and specify details, for example whether the heart rate should be measured continuously, for your sport. whether GPS is active or training is paused when stationary. This flexibility is a unique selling point.

However, it should not be overlooked that the watch does not play music, does not support a contactless payment system, does not record sleep data and does not offer GPS navigation in unknown terrain. The smartwatch department provides information on incoming SMS, e-mails and calls. Here, too, the functionality remains modest.

All in all, the Elemnt Rival is an interesting new release, but not for everyone. It appeals to those who want to program their watch flexibly for their own activities and have a little patience, because a major function update is due soon.