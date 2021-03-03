The Wahl-O-Mat will soon be available for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021. With us you can take the test right away.

For the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate 2021, the Wahl-O-Mat will be online from February 10th.

The Federal Agency for Civic Education has put together a catalog of questions.

Voters can use the tool to compare their own political standpoint with that of the parties.

Mainz – Voters from the state of Rhineland-Palatinate have been able to prepare for the state elections since February 10th – the Wahl-O-Mat is now available to everyone free of charge

Wahl-O-Mat as a decision-making aid for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021

The future composition of the state parliament will be decided by the voters on Sunday, March 14, 2021. There are twelve parties and an electoral association to choose from. While the parties CDU, SPD, Greens, FDP and AfD have so far provided 101 members, representatives of the left, the Free Voters, the Pirate Party and the Ecological Democratic Party (ÖDP) could also enter the parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate in the new legislative period hold. Also represented on the lists are candidates from the Animal Welfare Party, The Party, Volt and the Climate List.

For citizens who are unsure about this choice, the Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb) Again the Wahl-O-Mat for the state election of Rhineland-Palatinate ready as a decision-making aid. The online tool has been activated since today. According to a well-known principle, voters can take a stand on a number of theses that result from the election programs of all parties. The result indicates which party is closest to the user’s political point of view based on the answers chosen.

Wahl-O-Mat RLP 2021: Do not make the decision for the state election dependent on the result of the tool

At the end of the day, users can double weight certain theses in order to incorporate the viewpoints that are important to them. The bpb emphasizes: “Wahl-O-Mat will not and cannot answer whether you should vote for a particular party or not.” whose consequence could also be replaced by Prime Minister Malu Dreyer by CDU candidate Christian Baldauf, so do not make them dependent. The Wahl-O-Mat is more to be seen as a basis for obtaining further information.

For the state elections on March 14th in Rhineland-Palatinate, the Wahl-O-Mat was according to the Federal Agency for Civic Education with a new design and additional settings. In addition to the option of calling up the tool in the browser, the Wahl-O-Mat is also available as an app for users.

According to current surveys on the state election in 2021, a party in Rhineland-Palatinate could particularly win. (nap)