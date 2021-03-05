Before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021, Wahl-O-Mat will again provide support with the voting decision. You can find the voting tool here.

Stuttgart – The Wahl-O-Mat for Baden-Württemberg has been online since February 10th. As always before state elections, the voting tool is available free of charge. So everyone can find out about the parties that are running for election.

Call up the Wahl-O-Mat for Baden-Württemberg directly here

The popular election worker was released and has been on since Tuesday, February 10th Merkur.de to find. If you want to take the test right away, you can go directly to our page with the Wahl-O-Mat for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg.

Wahl-O-Mat asks 38 theses for the state election in Baden-Württemberg in 2021

The year 2021 can also be called the super election year. Elections are made seven times. In addition to the federal election in September, there are six state elections. In Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, votes are taken first. The state elections in these two federal states will take place on March 14th. So that all voters are as safe as possible with their cross, the Wahl-O-Mat will also serve as support in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg. The early date of the publication makes it possible that one can question the Wahl-O-Mat even with an early postal vote in Baden-Württemberg.

The Wahl-O-Mat has been operated by the Federal Agency for Civic Education since 2002. The question-and-answer tool is particularly useful for young and inexperienced voters. The Wahl-O-Mat for Baden-Württemberg works according to a proven principle. It presents all users: 38 theses that should be answered one after the other. In the end, voters can: inside their own Compare the answers with the information provided by the parties and determine matches from this. The result also shows an overall value with which party someone shares a particularly high number of views. Before the state elections in 2021, Wahl-O-Mat gives an overview of which parties are particularly relevant for individual voters in Baden-Württemberg.

Wahl-O-Mat BW 2021: Help especially for young voters

Especially for inexperienced voters: Wahl-O-Mat in Baden-Württemberg helps them to make decisions. Among other things, the incumbent Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) will run for the state elections in 2021. It is possible that the CDU will oust the Greens from the top of the state government this time, as surveys on the BW state elections show. Wahl-O-Mat also takes care of all other parties, regardless of whether they are represented in the Stuttgart state parliament or not. In this way, voters who are still undecided can find information about all the voting options that they have on March 14th.

Ultimately, the Wahl-O-Mat is not only an interesting program for indecisive users. Even for those who are already determined, the tool offers a good opportunity to check their own preferences. With the Wahl-O-Mat, the Federal Agency for Civic Education creates a playful introduction to the electoral process. Only one thing should be kept in mind: The Wahl-O-Mat gives no concrete recommendation from who to vote in Baden-Württemberg. The Federal Agency for Civic Education expressly recommends that all voters deal in more detail with the goals of the parties.