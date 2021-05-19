Election day is on June 6th

ofCindy Boden shut down

On June 6th, Saxony-Anhalt determined a new state parliament. Unsure who to choose? The Wahl-O-Mat offers help with the decision.

Magdeburg – Saxony-Anhalt follows its own regularities to a certain extent, compared to the party landscape in the federal government. The country in the east of Germany has shown a lot of political innovation in the government coalitions in particular. Known as the “Magdeburg Model”, the state was ruled after the state elections in 1994 by a minority government made up of the SPD and the Greens, tolerated by the PDS. In 1998 the PDS tolerated another minority government, but this time only led by the SPD.

And in 2016, after the election, there was a novelty at the state level: the first black-red-green coalition, also known as the “Kenya coalition”. Because the CDU, Left and AfD ruled out joint coalitions after the state elections at the time, there was no other option. Because the political margins are comparatively strong in Saxony-Anhalt. The final result of 2016 (second votes):

CDU: 29.8 percent

29.8 percent AfD : 24.3 percent

: 24.3 percent Left: 16.3 percent

16.3 percent SPD: 10.6 percent

10.6 percent Greens: 5.2 percent

Wahl-O-Mat Sachsen-Anhalt 2021: Compare your own position with the views of the parties

So it will be exciting again to see what results will come out of the Saxony-Anhalt state election in 2021. Because there are of course not only the five parties mentioned above, but also numerous others. A total of 22 parties are running for election with their national election proposals. Who should you choose?

If you ask yourself this question, Wahl-O-Mat for Saxony-Anhalt may be able to help you. This free question-and-answer tool gives interested parties more information about which party is most likely to represent their own positions. The developers emphasized again and again that this online test cannot make the specific voting decision easier. But it can be a support for decision-making.

Take the test: Here you will find the Wahl-O-Mat Sachsen-Anhalt 2021 after publication

The Wahl-O-Mat Sachsen-Anhalt for the state elections on June 6th was published on May 12th around noon. Here you get directly to the popular voting tool. He will then stay online until election day so that those who are undecided can also compare positions at short notice. The Wahl-O-Mat is developed by the state center for political education in Saxony-Anhalt, together with the federal center for political education.

Wahl-O-Mat State election Saxony-Anhalt: How does the question-answer tool work?

The Wahl-O-Mat calculates a result based on 38 theses that users have previously classified according to their own positions. These statements deal with key issues of choice, for example education policy or the police force. For each thesis, the user can choose whether he / she agrees, disagrees, is neutral or whether he wants to skip the thesis.

Then it is possible to weight individual theses more heavily, for example because the topic is particularly important to you. Finally, the Wahl-O-Mat calculates a percentage of how strongly the views entered agree with the party and its positions. For this purpose, different parties that are eligible for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in 2021 can be selected and compared. The Wahl-O-Mat also offers short profiles and further information on the parties.

Wahl-O-Mat Saxony-Anhalt: Who develops the theses behind it?

Young voters, political scientists, statisticians and other experts develop the theses of Wahl-O-Mats. First, 80 statements are made from the election programs. The developers then send these to the parties, who respond to all of them and provide reasons. These can be viewed later in the tool. When the answers have arrived at the Wahl-O-Mat team, it will later select the final 38 theses. This always takes place against the background of which statements make the different standpoints of the parties particularly clear and which central topics will dominate the election this year.

State election of Saxony-Anhalt 2021: Which coalition will govern the state soon?

A Kenya coalition is currently in power, but a German coalition made up of the CDU, SPD and FDP is not entirely ruled out for the future. You can also see how the surveys are developing before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt Merkur.de read up. You can find out what voters should pay attention to when filling out the voting slip after the link. We have also put together important information for postal voting. (cibo)