On March 14th it will be decided who will rule Rhineland-Palatinate for five years. The Wahl-O-Mat gives the voters a decision-making aid in advance.

The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate will take place on March 14th.

The Wahl-O-Mat helps users: inside, free of charge, to compare their views with the parties up for election.

On February 10, the Wahl-O-Mat for the Rhineland-Palatinate election will be activated and also here Merkur.de released.

Mainz – The sat down with 36.2 percent of the vote SPD at the last state election in 2016 in Rhineland-Palatinate against the CDU with 31.8 percent through. Malu Dreyer then ruled in a coalition with the FDP and the Greenswhich last only held a wafer-thin majority of a seat in the state parliament. For the State election 2021 in Rhineland-Palatinate Observers expect a close race as the CDU rose in favor of the voters. Like the collection of the INSA institute from 23 January shows the Union overtakes the incumbent Prime Minister’s party with 3 percent (CDU: 33 percent, SPD: 30 percent).

It is all the more important for voters to be able to rely on a well-founded level of knowledge when making a tight voting decision. With the Wahl-O-Mat For Rhineland-Palatinate, voters have the opportunity to find out whether the parties’ programs match their ideas.

For the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate: You can find the Wahl-O-Mat here

From February 10th the Wahl-O-Mat is activated for the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate. At this point you will then find the election tool with which you can find out about the upcoming state election.

Wahl-O-Mat: How it works and history

Since the Federal Agency for Civic Education the Wahl-O-Mat launched in 2002, the election tool was used over 82 million times in the run-up to elections. For users, it’s about finding out more about the parties’ positions. Which party is most likely to agree with your own political ideas? Based on 38 questions users give their opinion on the political issues of the respective election. The possible answers are: “agree”, “neutral” and “disagree”. Then the answers can weighted differently so that voters can emphasize their position on certain issues. The Wahl-O-Mat then compares the answers with the parties’ election programs.

The result eventually appears in the form of a Bar graphshowing the consistency of the responses with the parties’ election manifestos. The voters can also see the detailed statements of the parties on the individual questions.

State election in Rhineland-Palatinate: How are the Wahl-O-Mat questions developed?

Behind the Wahl-O-Mat for Rhineland-Palatinate is the Federal Agency for Civic Educationin several workshops with Young voters: inside and political scientists: developed the questions of application. In the first step, the 20 to 25 first-time voters design based on the election programs 80 to 100 theses. Political scientists help them with this. The parties then receive the formulated theses and then decide how they feel about the individual theses. All answers come directly from the parties that are running in the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate.

In the last step, the first-time voters, together with the political scientists, select the 38 most important questions that the users of the Wahl-O-Mats can answer. The interactive tool for the 2021 state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate will then be available from February 10th to disposal.

Wahl-O-Mat for Rhineland-Palatinate: The result serves as a basis for information

The Wahl-O-Mat also gives the user: inside the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021 first information to the parties and the election. As the Federal Agency for Civic Education writes, voters should “in no case make their voting decision dependent solely on your Wahl-O-Mat result”. The application serve as a “Starting point”for more information on the parties and their programs. The results are not, however, a recommendation for an election.

State election in Rhineland-Palatinate: do the Greens cause a surprise?

In the recent state elections in 2016, the Greens barely made it into the state parliament. With 5.3 percent they became the fifth strongest force and participated in the formation of the government. With the Environment and Family Ministry, the Greens have been filling since 2016 two cabinet posts, but surveys show that the party can hope for greater success in the state election in 2021. As the INSA institute reported on January 23, the Greens support current surveys from Rhineland-Palatinate 14 percent. Almost tripling the vote compared to the 2016 election! It will also be exciting for the SPD: since 1996, the Social Democrats have been the strongest party in Rhineland-Palatinate. In the polls, however, lies that CDU in front.

The Ippen-Digital editorial network is a media partner of Wahl-O-Mat of the Federal Agency for Civic Education / bpb (jjf)