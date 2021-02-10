The Wahl-O-Mat will soon be available for the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021. With us you can take the test right away.

For the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021, the Wahl-O-Mat will be online from February 10th.

The Federal Agency for Civic Education has put together a catalog of questions.

With the tool, voters can compare their own political standpoint with that of the parties.

Wahl-O-Mat as a decision-making aid for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021

The future composition of the state parliament will be decided by the voters on Sunday, March 14, 2021. There are twelve political parties and one electoral association to choose from. While the parties CDU, SPD, Greens, FDP and AfD have so far provided 101 members, representatives of the left, the Free Voters, the Pirate Party and the Ecological Democratic Party (ÖDP) could also enter the parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate in the new legislative period hold. Also represented on the lists are candidates from the Animal Welfare Party, The Party, Volt and the Climate List.

For citizens who are undecided about this choice, the Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb) Again the Wahl-O-Mat for the state election of Rhineland-Palatinate ready as a decision-making aid. The online tool was activated today. According to a well-known principle, voters can take a stand on a number of theses that result from the election programs of all parties. The result indicates which party is closest to the user’s political position based on the answers chosen.

Wahl-O-Mat Rhineland-Palatinate: Do not make the decision for the state election dependent on the result of the tool

At the end of the day, users can double weight certain theses in order to incorporate the viewpoints that are important to them. The bpb emphasizes: “The Wahl-O-Mat will not and cannot answer whether you should vote for a certain party or not.” Only the Wahl-O-Mat result should make the decision in the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021, in whose consequence could also be replaced by Prime Minister Malu Dreyer, so do not make them dependent. The Wahl-O-Mat is more to be seen as a basis for obtaining further information.

For the state elections on March 14th in Rhineland-Palatinate, the Wahl-O-Mat was according to the Federal Agency for Civic Education with a new design and additional settings. In addition to the option of calling up the tool in the browser, the Wahl-O-Mat is also available as an app for users.

According to current polls for the state election in 2021, one party in Rhineland-Palatinate could win particularly.