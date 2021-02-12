On March 14th, the citizens of Baden-Württemberg elect a new parliament. The Wahl-O-Mat helps to collect important information about the election.

The state elections in Baden-Württemberg will take place on March 14th.

Wahl-O-Mat is an interactive voting tool that compares the voting settings of the users with the programs of the parties.

You can now ask the Wahl-O-Mat for the Baden-Württemberg election here.

Stuttgart – The election result of the state elections in 2016 was a shock for the Baden-Württemberg CDU: With 27 percent of the votes, the Union achieved the historically worst result in its home country. In the election year 2011 it was still close 40 percent of votes, the 2016 result shrank 13 percentage points. While the previously dominant party in Baden-Württemberg suffered a low blow in 2016, the Greens were fighting for Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann a triumph. With 30.3 percent, the Greens celebrate the strongest performance at the state level, so that the Kretschmann could continue to rule – this time with the CDU instead of the SPD as a junior partner.

The INSA institute predicts a head-to-head race for the two parties: In the survey of January 13, the CDU and Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen are tied at 30 percent. For all voters who want to support their voting decision with further information about the parties from now on the Wahl-O-Mat to disposal.

For the state elections in Baden-Württemberg: You can find the Wahl-O-Mat here

Since February 10th Wahl-O-Mat is activated for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021. On this page you will find the tool to take the test yourself until election day.

The Wahl-O-Mat compares the attitudes of the users: inside with the election manifestos of the parties. In this way, voters can use the interactive voting tools collect further information that will help with voting decisions.

Wahl-O-Mat for Baden-Württemberg: Functionality and history

The Federal Agency for Civic Education launched Wahl-O-Mat in 2002 to provide voters with further information on voting. According to its own information, the tool has been over since then 82 million times used in the run-up to elections. Based on 38 questions users give their opinion on the political issues of the respective election. The possible answers are: “agree”, “neutral” and “disagree”. The users can then choose the answers differently weight heavilyto underline their position on certain issues. Before the result is displayed to the user in the form of a bar chart, the Wahl-O-Mat compares the answers with the election programs of the respective parties.

State election in Baden-Württemberg: How are the Wahl-O-Mat questions developed?

Develop on behalf of the Federal Agency for Civic Education Young voters: inside and Political scientists the questions in several workshops – also with Wahl-O-Mat for Baden-Württemberg. In the first step, the 20 to 25 first-time voters design based on the election programs 80 to 100 theses. Political scientists give their expert opinion on the theses and support them with the formulation. Then the participants of the workshop hand over the Theses to the partieswho stand for election for the state parliament. They answer the questions and send them back to the expert community.

The last step will take place shortly before the publication of the Wahl-O-Mats for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021, when the first voters together with the political scientists will 38 most important questions choose. After programming and final checks, the interactive voting tool is available to voters for the Baden-Württemberg election February 10th to disposal.

Wahl-O-Mat result serves as a basis for information

“The Wahl-O-Mat will not and cannot answer whether you should vote for a particular party or not,” notes the Federal Agency for Civic Education. The result is used as a “Starting point”to find out about the parties and their programs and be no recommendation for a specific party.

Will the state election in Baden-Württemberg be a preview of the federal election?

Has served as Prime Minister for the past ten years Winfried Kretschmann his party to the greatest successes at the state level and goes as favourite in the upcoming state election. Despite the good poll results in Baden-Württemberg, it remains to be seen whether the Greens can prevail with their main topic: In times of a pandemic, environmental protection could take a back seat for many voters, as everyday worries such as possible job loss, school and shop closings are in the foreground. Like the survey of the INSA institute Confirmed on January 13th, the Greens will keep their strong 2011 election result of around 30 percent ahead of the state elections in Baden-Württemberg.

The election result of the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg could also be a preview of the later Bundestag election to serve. As Infratest dimap calculated on January 21, the CDU / CSU can count on 34 percent at the federal level, Alliance 90 / The Greens would come to 21 percent. But the government coalition of the CDU and Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen did not always go harmoniously in Baden-Württemberg: The state chairmen Sandra Detzer called in a speech the coalition partner CDU “one Millstone around the neck“The Greens. Especially when it comes to climate protection measures, “prevention has a name, CDU”. The top politicians in Berlin will listen carefully to these words in view of the Bundestag election.

Since there is not only one state election on March 14th, there is also the Wahl-O-Mat Rheinland-Pfalz on Merkur.de.

Merkur.de is the media partner of Wahl-O-Mat of the Federal Agency for Civic Education / bpb and the State Agency for Civic Education Baden-Württemberg. (AFP / jjf)

List of rubric lists: © Federal Agency for Civic Education