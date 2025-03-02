According to the first forecasts of the ARD, the SPD won the state election in Hamburg with more than 30 percent. Accordingly, there should be a majority for the continuation of the red-green coalition in the Hanseatic city.

According to the ZDF figures, the CDU and Greens deliver a tight race for second place, at ARD the CDU is in front of the Greens.

The election in Hamburg is the only regular choice for a state parliament in Germany this year. The citizens of the Hamburg City State is comparable to the state parliament in other federal states. All Hamburgers with German citizenship from the age of 16 are entitled to vote.

Each voter was allowed to hand in up to ten votes-five each on the state list ballot and the constituency list selection list. In total, at least 121 seats are to be awarded in the state parliament.

One week after the Bundestag election, the meaningfulness of the vote beyond Hamburg is limited. State -political topics determined the election campaign, in particular the traffic problems in the city and the building in the face of the lack of affordable housing. In addition, the migration and the boosting of the economy characterized by the port also played an important role. Hamburg has long been considered a stronghold of the Social Democrats.