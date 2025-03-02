According to the first forecasts of the ARD, the SPD won more than 30 percent when choosing the citizens in Hamburg. Accordingly, there should be a majority for the continuation of the red-green coalition in the Hanseatic city.

According to ARD’s forecasts, the Social Democrats land at 33.5 percent – they would lose 5.7 percentage points. According to the ZDF figures, the SPD comes to 34.5 percent, CDU and the Greens have a tight race for second place and are at 20 percent. At ARD, the CDU lies in front of the Greens, which therefore make 6.7 percentage points loss and get 17.5 percent.

The left increases to 11.5 percent (2020: 9.1 percent). The AfD improves to 7 to 8.5 percent (2020: 5.3 percent), but is not even half as strong in Hamburg as at federal level.

The FDP fails again at the five percent hurdle. According to ARD, it comes to 2.3 percent (2020: 4.97 percent). The BSW therefore does not make it into the citizens at 2.1 – the ZDF did not show both parties separately in the forecast. The Volt party see both channels at 3 percent and therefore also not in parliament (2020: 1.3 percent).

The election in Hamburg is the only regular choice for a state parliament in Germany this year. The citizens of the Hamburg City State is comparable to the state parliament in other federal states. All Hamburgers with German citizenship from the age of 16 are entitled to vote.

Each voter was allowed to hand in up to ten votes-five each on the state list ballot and the constituency list selection list. In total, at least 121 seats are to be awarded in the state parliament.

One week after the Bundestag election, the meaningfulness of the vote beyond Hamburg is limited. State -political topics determined the election campaign, in particular the traffic problems in the city and the building in the face of the lack of affordable housing. In addition, the migration and the boosting of the economy characterized by the port also played an important role. Hamburg has long been considered a stronghold of the Social Democrats.