According to a first extrapolation by the ARD, the SPD is also clearly ahead in Hamburg despite losses. The Social Democrats for their top candidate Peter Tschentscher therefore come to 33.7 percent. The CDU can expect 19.7 percent, the Greens with 17.8 percent. This is followed by the Left Party (11.4 percent) and the AfD (8.2 percent).

Accordingly, there should be a majority for the continuation of the red-green coalition in the Hanseatic city. Tschentscher first wants to speak to the Greens about a joint government. “That would be my priority,” said Hamburg’s first mayor in the ARD. “But we also talk to the CDU because it should be between democratic parties.” He does not rule out red-black from the outset.

The FDP fails again at the five percent hurdle. According to ARD, it comes to 2.4 percent (2020: 4.97 percent). The BSW therefore does not make it into the citizens at 2.0. The Volt party sees the extrapolation at 2.9 percent and therefore also not in parliament (2020: 1.3 percent).

The election in Hamburg is the only regular choice for a state parliament in Germany this year. The citizens of the Hamburg City State is comparable to the state parliament in other federal states. All Hamburgers with German citizenship from the age of 16 are entitled to vote.

Each voter was allowed to hand in up to ten votes-five each on the state list ballot and the constituency list selection list. In total, at least 121 seats are to be awarded in the state parliament.

One week after the Bundestag election, the meaningfulness of the vote beyond Hamburg is limited. State -political topics determined the election campaign, in particular the traffic problems in the city and the building in the face of the lack of affordable housing. In addition, the migration and the boosting of the economy characterized by the port also played an important role. Hamburg has long been considered a stronghold of the Social Democrats.