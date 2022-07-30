Wags War, Lady Rooney wins the case against Lady Vardy

Case ‘Wagatha Christie’, wife Rooney wins case with wife Vardy

The judge ofEnglish High Court cleared Coleen Rooney, wife of former England striker Wayne, of Rebekah Vardy’s libel charge, wife of Leicester center forward Jaime, claiming that the latter had leaked her private social media posts of Coleeen to the tabloid press. Judge Karen Steyn said in her ruling that Rooney’s wife’s accusation was “substantially true”, that it is likely that Vardy’s agent, Caroline Watt, passed on private information to the ‘Sun’ and that “Mrs. Vardy he knew and condoned this behavior “.

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen after the latter accused her in 2019 of sharing private Instagram content with the tabloid. The case caused a stir in the British media. Rooney, dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ by the media, claimed to have purposely posted fake stories on Instagram to find out who was passing her private information to the press, stating that she had blocked all accounts from seeing her Instagram stories apart from the one she suspected was the divulger. Vardy’s wife vehemently denied the leak and sued the woman for defamation.

