Ukraine was the world’s fourth largest grain exporter in the 2020-2021 season, according to data from the International Grains Council, with most of its goods shipped through the Black Sea.

But as war breaks out along the coast, merchants rush to transport more grain by rail.

(APK-Inform) said that the Ukrainian Railways Authority has opened 12 stations for merchants to receive shipments, but the trains are stopped, noting that the railways will need two or three weeks to deal with the matter and send the shipments to consumers.

The company added that “traders continue to search for the possibility of redirecting exports to the European Union by rail or through Romanian ports, but the main obstacles are limited transport capacity and high cost.”

She said the cost of delivering Ukrainian grain to the Romanian port of Constanta ranges from 120 to 150 euros (133 to 166 dollars) per ton. Before the war, merchants paid about $40 to transport grain to Ukraine’s ports through the Black Sea.

Analysts say Ukraine, which has exported 43 million tons of grain from the start of the season in July until the start of Russian military operations in late February, will only be able to export about 1 million tons in the next three months due to transportation difficulties.

Before the war, the government had expected grain exports to reach 65 million tons this season.