The Russian newspaper “Vedomosti” said that the Russian soldiers set up a position for machine guns and strengthened security measures on the city’s roads.

Pictures also showed a gathering of armed police at the arrival point of the M4 motorway – on which Wagner is advancing.

“It is also possible to limit the organization of demonstrations,” she added, quoting Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin said: “There are no restrictions on entry and exit from the city .. Thank you to the residents of Moscow and its guests for their understanding and calm attitude towards what is happening.”

The city’s transport department also explained that “delay and cancellation of departures of some buses from Moscow stations in the southern directions is possible.”

These measures come after the commander of Wagner’s forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the armed rebellion against the Russian state, indicating that Moscow will have a new president.

Prigozhin said he and his 25,000 men were “ready to die” for the “liberation of the Russian people”.

In the aftermath, the Russian military launched a military operation to counter the Wagner rebellion, which President Vladimir Putin described as a “stab in the back”.