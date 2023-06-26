The unsuccessful mutiny led by Yevgueni Prigozhin and Wagner, his mercenary army, provides elements for political reflection and highlights aspects to consider in the future. These are schematically some of them:

The best smell in Europe. Without a doubt, this quality corresponds to the president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, a politician endowed with a formidable survival instinct. Thanks to his actions in the internal conflict of his Russian allies, the leader of Belarus returns to recover the role of intermediary that he already played in the past. From 2014 until Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Lukashenko hosted the OSCE-led negotiations in Minsk to try to find a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists in the region. Donbas.

Before, for years, Lukashenko knew how to balance between the interests of the West and Russia (and take advantage of both). His meandering politics continued with more or less success until the crackdown that followed the gruesome presidential election of August 2020. But the help that Putin gave him to resist the massive pressure of the opposition, and to suppress it harshly, left Lukashenko in the hands of Russia and many thought that his ability to maneuver between east and west was over.

The Belarusian leader accepted the Kremlin’s conditions in the close political, economic and military alliance with Russia and supported it in the invasion of Ukraine. Prigozhin has now provided him with new leeway. And he remains to see if the Wagner army can redirect its energies and actions to the benefit of Belarus.

The Belarusian paradox. Lukashenko is now in a position to mediate between the Russians and perhaps play an arbitrator role in some future deal between Russia and the West. And this may be the case despite the fact that, according to updated data from the human rights defense group Vesná, there are 1,496 political prisoners in Belarusian prisons, including Viktor Babariko, who wanted to compete with Lukashenko in the 2020 elections and who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a severe regime. Also in jail is the leader of the large opposition demonstrations, Maria Kolesnikova, sentenced to 11 years.

Belarusian political prisoners receive far less attention than Russian ones. But if Lukashenko feels safe, he could even afford to release some of them, as he has done on several occasions in the past to neutralize the sanctions the West has imposed on him for his crackdown on opponents.

Bureaucrat vs. Peasant. Lukashenko has rural origins and Putin urban origins and that distinguishes them. The first has the peasant’s intuition, since he was born in a farming village on the banks of the Dnieper and ran a collective farm. Putin is a more elaborate character and one more filtered by the experience of a bureaucratic career in the state security organs.

The riot was not an operetta. In the 24 hours that it lasted, blood was spilled and that could leave a residue. Prigozhin said he had not spilled a drop, but a former press officer for the Russian Ministry of Defense referred to more than 20 deaths, mostly aviators, as a result of the downing of seven aircraft (including helicopters and planes) of the Air Force, one of them was performing command functions.

Two figures from the Russian nationalist camp have expressed themselves with regret about this event. They are Igor Strelkov, a retired colonel of the Russian Security services, and Aleksandr Khodakovsky, commander of the Vostok battalion, of the Donetsk insurgents.

Strelkov expressed his desire that the “architects of the march for justice” remember the downed planes and helicopters and sentenced: “I think nothing is over yet.” Khodakovsky, for his part, has written that millions of people were horrified at the idea that everything they had contributed in the past years could be erased in a single day. These millions of people, he affirms, “will never be able to look, without condemnation, into the eyes of those who were happy to see the helicopters shot down yesterday fall.”

No two coups are the same. The first and only president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, had a team of co-religionists who believed in a change for the better and also had an alternative (timely or not) in the person of Boris Yeltsin, the president of Russia. The 1991 putschists, high-ranking state officials trying to save the Soviet Union, were unable to take responsibility for the bloodshed to preserve the outdated system they represented. In the opaque system that Putin presides over, we don’t know what the alternative is, but we do know that the coup leaders represented last weekend by Prigozhin have no scruples about violence.

