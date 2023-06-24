The mutiny of the Russian mercenary army Wagner takes on unprecedented proportions. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has withdrawn from Ukraine with an army and has arrived in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia.

“At this point, we have passed all the border points… The border guards greeted us and hugged our fighters. Now we are entering Rostov,” Prigozhin reported in a video message. “If anyone stands in our way, we will destroy everything… We hold out our hand to everyone. We are moving forward, we are going all out!” Images of Wagner’s tanks and armored vehicles in Rostov are being circulated in Russian social media.



Security measures in Moscow have been further tightened since last night – when Prigozhin made it clear that he would follow his own plan and no longer listen to the generals in the Defense Ministry. Armored vehicles have been spotted at strategic points, the Russian state news agency Tass also confirms. Twitter posts also show the movement of military vehicles in the capital, as well as in St. Petersburg where a Wagner office was allegedly raided by security forces. Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services, reported that helicopters flew over Rostov to keep an eye on Wagner's troops. According to Prigozhin, his men would have been attacked earlier.

General Sergei Soerovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian army in Ukraine has released an unprecedented video address in which he orders the mercenaries to remain loyal to President Putin. “I urge you to stop,” said Soerovikin, who was previously believed to be a kindred spirit of Prigozhin. “The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation in our country to deteriorate.” Unconfirmed reports say that the Ukrainian army has already launched attacks on places left by Wagner.

The Russian security service FSB announced yesterday that it will start a criminal case against Prigozhin. The Kremlin is said to have had enough of the months-long feud with Prigozhin and is taking “necessary measures”. Shortly before, the owner of the Wagner mercenary army had vowed revenge because the Russian army allegedly attacked his troops in the occupied part of Ukraine with rockets. Many mercenaries would have been killed.

According to Prigpozhin, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, who he hates, ordered the attack. "Whoever tries to resist us, we will consider a threat and kill immediately," Prigozhin threatened in an audio message. "This is not a military coup, but a march for justice." Shoygu is said to have been in Rostov and left the city in a hurry.

Provocation

The Russian army on Friday denied bombing Wagner group mercenaries. “The messages and videos posted by Prigozhin on social media about alleged attacks by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wagner’s camps do not correspond to reality and are a provocation,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin has been informed of “the situation around Prigozhin”, according to his spokesman. The “necessary measures” are being taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, quoted by Tass. Prigozhin has long complained about the lack of support from Moscow for his fighters in Ukraine. He has apparently crossed a line with his latest statements as the FSB launches an investigation.

In recent months, tensions have risen considerably between the Wagner group and Moscow. In May, for example, Prigozhin was extremely critical of the course of the war and how Russia has actually forged Ukraine into a nation and a military superpower through the invasion. In addition, his lashes at the Russian elite sounded furious and menacing.

According to Russia expert and historian Hubert Smeets, Prigozhin has gone much too far this time. His revolt could also have major consequences for the course of the struggle in Ukraine.



