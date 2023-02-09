The Wagner group, the fearsome army of mercenaries under the command of the oligarch Yevgueni Prigozhin, will for now stop fattening their ranks through Russian prisons. That is, at least, what its owner announced this Thursday, who claimed to have put an end to the operation carried out for months to feed this company with thousands of prisoners who were sent to various conflict zones. Among them, of course, Ukraine. Here, these military units paid by the businessman – against whom the FBI recently issued a search warrant – have played a key role in the most hostile areas, such as the city of Soledar, with which they took over the lives of many of yours

The intelligence services of the United Kingdom had already warned last week that the rate at which the Wagner group ‘signed up’ troops in Russian prisons was declining. The proof is that, between September and November 2022, the ‘census’ of the country’s prisons fell by 23,000 people and between November and January it decreased by much less, 6,000. Now, “the recruitment of prisoners has been completely stopped,” Prigozhin said in a statement published by his press service through his Telegram account. The reason for the cessation of this operation is, he said, that “all obligations are fulfilled with those who work for us”, which could be around 50,000 recruits.

The end to the recruitment of ‘Wagnerites’ in Russian prisons comes just half a month after the company – which has had a colossal headquarters in St. Petersburg since late last year – was designated a “transnational criminal organization” by the United States. . In addition, its leader’s relationship with Vladimir Putin is currently unknown after years in which the president has been his supporter and friend. How far the increasingly popular Prigozhin wants to go in his aspirations is also a mystery, although there is no doubt that his role as warlord vis-a-vis Moscow has been reinforced battle after battle.

Offensive in Lugansk



Meanwhile, the war continues in Ukraine, which on Wednesday accused Russia of a new air offensive – with half a dozen missile hits – against Kharkiv, directed mainly at an industrial facility, although it would not have left anyone dead or injured. Putin’s troops seem to have regained the initiative with a large deployment also in Lugansk, specifically in the west of the region, where attacks have multiplied since last week.

In neighboring Moldova, in addition, its intelligence services denounced having detected activities aimed at “destabilizing” the country after the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, claimed to have intercepted a Russian plan to destroy this former Soviet republic. “We have identified activities aimed at weakening and destabilizing Moldova,” they explained in a statement.