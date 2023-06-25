A Kremlin spokesman said that the Belarusian president helped mediate with Wagner, which declared a “rebellion” against the Russian state, adding that he “highly appreciates his efforts,” highlighting that the agreement was reached to avoid further losses.

He continued, “Prigozhin will move to Belarus, and the criminal offense against him will be dropped.”

He explained, “Wagner fighters who did not participate in the rebellion will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense, and other fighters will not be prosecuted.”

The Kremlin spokesman said he did not “know where Prigozhin is now”.

After about 24 hours of “armed rebellion” in several Russian regions, Prigozhin said he ordered his fighters, who were advancing on Moscow, to return to their bases to avoid bloodshed.

Reuters quoted the commander of Wagner as saying that the group’s fighters had advanced 200 km towards Moscow during the past 24 hours.

Prigozhin said in an audio recording broadcast by his office: “Now is the time when blood can be shed. Therefore (…) our convoys are returning to the field camps according to plan.”

The Belarusian presidency had announced the approval of Wagner’s commander on “an agreement that guarantees the safety of Wagner’s fighters, which is up for discussion.”

It said its boss Lukashenko had spoken to Wagner’s boss and that he was acting in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.