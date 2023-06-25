In detail, the governor of the Voronezh region, in southern Russia, announced on Sunday that members of the Wagner Group are completing their withdrawal from it, following an agreement that ended the armed rebellion against the military leadership.

Governor Alexander Gusev said, “The movement of Wagner units in the Voronezh region is in the process of being completed … the matter is taking place naturally and without incident,” noting that the restrictions imposed on Saturday on movement will be lifted as soon as the situation is “finally resolved.”

In the Rostov region, Russian news agencies on Sunday quoted local officials as saying that the authorities had lifted all restrictions on the movement of transportation in the Rostov region, including restrictions on highways.

“The bus and railway stations are operating normally. Tickets are on sale, and flights to all destinations are on time,” the reports quoted Sergey Tyurin, deputy minister of regional policy and information in the Rostov region, as saying.

The end of the rebellion and the “exile” of Prigozhin

The armed rebellion led by the leader of Wagner’s private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who ordered his forces to march on Moscow, before changing course, had ended and the Kremlin revealed, on Saturday, the place where he will now reside.

The Kremlin announced that Prigozhin would move to neighboring Belarus and not face trial, as part of a deal to defuse the crisis, which represents the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades in power.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for launching an armed rebellion will be dropped, and the forces that joined him will not be tried either, and fighters from the Wagner Group who did not participate in the rebellion will be offered contracts by the Ministry of Defense.

Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed rebellion after Wagner seized a key military facility in southern Russia before advancing on the capital.

Absolving Prigozhin and his forces of charges, Peskov said Putin’s “higher goal” was “to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unexpected results.”

The Wagner Group’s fighters had left the city of Rostov, southwestern Russia, according to the regional governor announced on Sunday, after they had taken control, with their commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of the Russian army’s headquarters there.

Wagner’s fighters cut most of the way to Moscow on Saturday before halting their advance, ending a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power, a move the group’s head said would avoid bloodshed.