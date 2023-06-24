The factional struggle that Vladimir Putin encouraged within his own ranks has ended up breaking out at a crucial moment in his war against Ukraine. Wagner’s boss, Yevgueni Prigozhin, born in Saint Petersburg 61 years ago, crossed his private Rubicon this Friday, cornered in the spiral of his confrontation against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The businessman has rebelled against the Kremlin with a huge military column that has taken the capital of the Russian region of Rostov-on-Don, and claims to be heading towards poorly defended Moscow. The city trembles: with almost all the troops concentrated in front of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the authorities have declared the state of an anti-terrorist operation in the Russian capital.

“Our reaction will be harsh, the rebels will be punished,” Putin promised in a message to the nation released this Saturday morning. The Russian president has promised forcefulness, although this time the enemy is not sheltered in a Ukrainian city, but in a Russian one. “Resolute measures are going to be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. This continues to be difficult,” said the president. “This is a stab in the back to our country and our people,” lamented the president.

In this image taken from a video released by the Prigozhin press service on Friday, May 5, 2023, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stands in front of several bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. The owner of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened on Friday to withdraw Wagner’s forces from the beleaguered Ukrainian city of Bakhmut next week, accusing the Russian military command of depriving the group of ammunition. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service (AP)

Putin has demanded unity at the decisive moment of his invasion of Ukraine, and has accused the businessman of having “exorbitant ambitions”. “Everything that weakens the country must be pushed aside,” Putin added. Moscow has canceled all events scheduled for the next few days. The Kremlin had published a video on Thursday in which the president congratulated Youth Day while Prigozhin claimed to be leading a military column more than 50 kilometers long towards the capital.

Kiev, for its part, which calculates that Moscow maintains some 400,000 Russian soldiers deployed in its country, celebrates this instability that takes place inside the borders of the invading country, which can distract attention from Putin’s plans in Ukrainian territory. “Everything has just started in Russia”, said this Saturday Mikhailo Podoliak, the main adviser to President Volodímir Zelenski, referring to the division of power that is shaking the neighboring country. Podoliak believes that it is impossible for both parties to escape unscathed.

Podoliak understands that one of the two parties, the Kremlin or Prigozhin, has to be defeated. “The division of the elites is too obvious” and “someone must lose”, Podoliak pointed out on his Twitter profile in a message that also highlighted the seizure of Rostov, military headquarters and some roads thanks to the “anti-terrorist operation” of the chief from Wagner. The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, did not refer on Friday night during his daily address to the conflict between the head of the mercenary company and Moscow. Ukraine’s main allies against the Russian invasion are monitoring the situation on the Russian border.

“We have arrived here [Rostov del Don]. We want them to hand us over to the chief of the General Staff [Valeri Guerásimov] ya Shoigu. While they do not appear, we are here, blockading the city of Rostov and going to Moscow,” Prigozhin threatened. The Russian prosecutor’s office has opened a case against the businessman for the crime of rebellion. Under Article 279 of the Russian Penal Code, Wagner’s boss could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.

The last myth of Putin, who created his presidential aura around the social peace achieved after the fall of the USSR and the turbulent 1990s, has collapsed with the Prigozhin coup. Three decades after the constitutional crisis that ended with the bombing of the White House, the seat of the Russian Parliament, the businessman has taken out his tanks into the streets to demand the surrender of Shoigu, whom he accused this Thursday in a message broadcast through of his social networks of having attacked his troops in the rear.

Prigozhin has also assured that his forces have shot down a Russian helicopter. “They shot at us, and we shot them down,” said the businessman in a video released by his press service in which he, surrounded by his personal guard, chatted with Deputy Defense Minister Junus-bek Evkurov. “You attack innocent civilians, you have destroyed a bus with people inside it,” said the owner of Wagner before the soldier’s blank look. Prigozhin’s mercenaries have taken over the Rostov-on-Don military installations, including his airbase. The region’s governor, Vasili Golubyov, has asked his citizens “to refrain from traveling to the city center and, if possible, not to leave home.”

The United Kingdom considers that Russia faces the biggest internal challenge in years, that the degree of loyalty of the Army will be key to the development of the uprising and that Prigozhin’s objective is to reach Moscow almost safely, as interpreted by the British Ministry of Defense in his daily report on the war. The well-known enmity between the businessman and the Kremlin has escalated to a “military confrontation” and the passivity with which some Russian soldiers have accepted the uprising of the mercenaries suggests that they accept it, adds that source. “In the next few hours, the loyalty of the Russian security forces, and especially the National Guard, will be key to the development of the crisis. This represents the most important challenge for the Russian state in recent times,” the report concludes.

The support of the military for Prigozhin, in effect, will be key in this crisis. One of his great allies within the high command, General Sergei Surovikin, has asked Wagner to lower his weapons. “I urge you to stop. The enemy only waits for the internal political situation to worsen in our country. You cannot play the enemy’s game at this difficult time,” the general addressed Wagner’s boss in a video. known as the Syrian butcherSurovikin had been Prigozhin’s bet in the turbulent changes in the military leadership in recent months and, after his dismissal as sole commander of the offensive, had been appointed liaison between the Ministry of Defense and Wagner.

The confrontation between Shoigu and Prigozhin ended up breaking out this week. After months of insults and veiled accusations of leaving him unarmed in the battle of Bakhmut, the businessman recorded a new video this Thursday in which he accused the minister of lying about the “successful” defense on the Zaporizhia front. “A huge amount of territory has been lost. Three or four times more soldiers have died than what the documents say,” Wagner’s chief denounced.

Meanwhile, the war continues its course in Ukrainian territory. Two civilians died in the early hours of Saturday in kyiv after the capital and its surroundings have been attacked again by Russian missiles.

