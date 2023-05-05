A dangerous debate has germinated in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces on the eve of Ukraine’s expected counterattack in the war: that of losing battles due to errors by the commanders themselves. The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has placed his challenge to the Kremlin at maximum levels by announcing this Friday that his troops will abandon their positions in Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, on May 10, due to the lack of security. combat ammunition. Prigozhin directly blames the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, for this lack of supplies and accuses him of having boycotted Wagner in the conquest of that city due to his personal quarrels. The chosen date could not be worse for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president and supreme commander will not be able to show an important conquest for Victory Day over Nazi Germany – May 9 – a date marked in red for the president for its symbolism. In addition, he will preside over the parade in the midst of two threats that were not perceived a year ago: that of drones in the Russian sky and that of dissension in his ranks at the front.

“I withdraw Wagner’s units from Bakhmut because, without ammunition, they are condemned to a senseless death,” Prigozhin announced, surrounded by his faithful soldiers, in a message addressed to the president, the high command and the Russian people. “We should have taken Bakhmut by May 9, but knowing this, the pseudo-military bureaucrats have cut off our access to any artillery ammunition since May 1,” he denounced. The businessman has stressed that they barely had to conquer 2.5 square kilometers of the 45 through which the city extends.

The leader of Wagner, a vanguard force on several fronts in eastern Ukraine, assures that its members barely receive 10% of the projectiles they demand to maintain the advance in that city in eastern Ukraine, which has become a symbol of resistance against Russian troops, while their casualties “grow exponentially every day.” “To bear the losses without having ammunition in Bakhmut is useless and unjustified, my guys will not do it,” Prigozhin warned.

The St. Petersburg tycoon, a non-military businessman, has gained great fame during the war for the frankness of his public interventions and for showing the harshness of the fighting that official Russian propaganda hides. The defense minister, unlike Wagner’s owner, does belong to Putin’s exclusive inner circle. He was, in fact, one of the main supporters of the president in his rise to power thanks to his enormous popularity as Emergencies Minister in the 1990s.

surrounded by corpses

The withdrawal announcement came a few hours after Wagner’s boss published another recording, in which he totally put the Defense Minister on the ropes. The businessman walked through a field full of bloody corpses of his soldiers at night, to whom he pointed while he went to the camera to accuse the high command of his death between insults and shouts. “These, fuck, are someone’s fucking parents and children. And that scum that doesn’t give us the ammunition, damn bitch!, will eat their remains in hell. Fuck. fagots. We have a 70% ammo shortage. Shoigu, Gerasimov [Valeri, jefe del Estado Mayor ruso]Where the hell is the ammunition?” Prigozhin yelled.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In a society that has been forcibly mobilized to fight at the front, the owner of Wagner aimed his darts against the weakest point of the generals. “You sit in expensive clubs, your children stumble through life recording videos on YouTube. You believe that you are the owners of this life and that you have the right to dispose of their lives, ”Prigozhin shouted in the video as he focused on the criticism of the Russians towards their elite. For example, the daughter of the Defense Minister, Ksenia Shoigu, and her husband, the influencers Alexéi Stolyarov, were located by the independent media Jack at Caesar’s Palace hotel in Dubai on New Years.

More information

The withdrawal of Wagner, a private military contractor tolerated in a country that by law punishes the founding of mercenary companies with jail, puts the Kremlin in another difficult situation because it could incur another crime if its abandonment of the war front is rejected. by the high command. Vladimir Putin not only signed the forced mobilization of at least 300,000 Russians in September; that same month he also approved a legal amendment that sentences voluntary surrender, refusal to fight and desertion to up to 15 years in prison. The purpose of that measure was that his armed forces would not collapse after having been reinforced with volunteers, prisoners and mobilized civilians due to the serious losses of professional soldiers suffered at the beginning of the invasion.

five to one

According to Prigozhin, Wagner ran out of resources to sustain his offensive in early April and at the front he has been outnumbered by Ukrainian forces five to one. For this reason, the owner of the mercenary company has asked the head of the General Staff and sole commander of the Ukrainian campaign, Gerasimov, to give the order to replace his troops with regular units of the Ministry of Defense before the expiration of his term. ultimatum. Putin already settled a dispute between Wagner and the ministry in March by making it clear that the government was forced to ration ammunition after more than a year of war. His spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, refused this Friday to comment on the accusations made by Prigozhin against the high command.

Wagner’s long offensive in the city has raised doubts among some Russian military experts. “One gets the impression that this nine-month assault is a matter of public relations for Mr. Prigozhin,” former officer and former deputy Viktor Alksnis, known in Russia as the black colonel. According to the military, neither Bakhmut has strategic sense, nor Putin would have given the order to take it for Victory Day. In addition, in his opinion, the Russians should have imitated the Ukrainian strategy: “If an attack on enemy positions in a certain sector causes heavy losses, then it is necessary to attack the enemy in another sector and feel the weaknesses in his defense.”

US intelligence puts the casualties suffered by the Russian military since December at about 100,000, including some 20,000 deaths. According to his calculations, around half of the losses have been recorded by the Wagner mercenary company, which recruited thousands of prisoners in exchange for the promise of pardon after half a year of service.

Prigozhin, however, is adding support to his cause, among them, those of the governors of the border regions with the war, as well as high commands of the Ministry of Defense. General Mikhail Mizintsev, dismissed last week as head of Russian logistics just eight months after being promoted, has joined Wagner’s ranks as deputy commander. known as the butcher of mariupol Due to the violent takeover of that key city in southern Ukraine, the signing of Mizintsev represents a coup de effect for Prigozhin thanks to the good reputation of the military man among his own and the Russian pro-war factions.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.