Between almost being thrown up and the grace period: David Wagner is currently more than almost any other person on Schalke for the sporty descent. While names of any successors are already circulating, he now has to deliver. For this he should still get one or the other chance while the players are held responsible.
Not surprisingly, a lot is being written, puzzled and discussed again these days about David Wagner and his future at Schalke 04. He’s been in office for over a year now, and he’s been dragging a historic wave of victories from the last half of the season. The embarrassing 8-0 defeat against Bayern Munich was game number 17.
The reported on Monday morning imagethat Wagner has an obligation this coming weekend: Against Werder Bremen, who also had to give up the start, a completely different appearance and a positive result should be achieved. Sports director Jochen Schneider had issued this demand publicly, but internally there was also great pressure from the supervisory board and from squad planner Michael Reschke.
The coach also seems to have already lost the team, not only looking at the playful appearances: There should be doubts about his tactical finesse, and criticism because he should ingratiate himself with previously spurned returnees like Mark Uth or Sebastian Rudy . Correspondingly, credible looks different.
Sky-Reporter Dirk Große Schlarmann followed up on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. According to his information, Wagner will not only be sitting against Bremen, but also afterwards in the coaching bench. Apparently, the 48-year-old gets a kind of grace period, which can evidently extend over the difficult start program including the away games against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund (fifth game day). However, he also confirms that internal pressure is growing.
Sports director Schneider, directly responsible for Wagner’s future at S04, seems to want to stick to his coach as before. One result: The players should be made “much more responsible” because their performance and the required commitment – “despite lavish salaries” – are not right. Meanwhile, however, there should have been a few “loose contacts” with possible successors. Sandro Schwarz, already from the image played, be one of them.
The only question is why the team should suddenly show a significant increase in performance. Over the past second half of the season, the impression was that (with all due respect) even a large number of all second division clubs would have been an invincible opponent for Royal Blue. Why this should be better against Bremen, Leipzig, then Union Berlin and also BVB, including better preparation and processing by Wagner, those responsible will have to answer.
The fact is, however, as soon as potential successor candidates are carefully researched, the current coach is anything but firmly in the saddle. The typical sticking point in professional football: do you still trust Wagner and believe that – very late – he can achieve a positive turnaround, or not?
In the first case there is no need for a successor, in the second case there are no further opportunities. Of course, it was thought very and too simply, and yet the situation shows how curious Schalke dealt with the winless series and the performances themselves up to the pre-season.
