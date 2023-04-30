Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Yevgeny Prigozhin sees his Wagner mercenaries at the end. The private army will soon “cease to exist”.

Moscow – The Ukraine war not going as planned for the Kremlin. This is made clear not only by Russia’s high losses, but also by the many speculations about disputes among the leadership. One who keeps fueling the rumors is Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief and founder of the notorious mercenary army called “Wagner group“.

In the course of Ukraine conflict Prigozhin had repeatedly spoken negatively about Moscow’s military leadership. Also known as “Putin’s cook,” the oligarch complained that his mercenary troops were being denied supplies of ammunition. That would be one of the reasons why Russia so long had not succeeded in conquering the strategically important city of Bakhmut.

A mercenary of the Wagner group in the city of Bakhmut, which was heavily fought over during the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

Wagner “will cease to exist” – Gloomy prognosis from Prigozhin

Now Prigozhin spoke out again and made a gloomy prognosis for the future of his private army. “We are approaching a point where Wagner will end,” said the multi-millionaire in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegow. Soon the group will “cease to exist” and “become history”. According to the US news portal Newsweek It is not possible to determine exactly when the interview was recorded.

Prigozhin, who is a close confidant of the Russian president, gave a precise reason for the end he predicted of his mercenary army Vladimir Putin’s does not apply. However, he did mention his again Demands for more ammunition for the Wagner group – a clear dig at Russia’s generals.

Wagner mercenaries: not only in action in the Ukraine war

Mercenary units of the Wagner Group not only fight in the Ukraine war. Prigozhin has already sent fighters to numerous trouble spots, including countries such as Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Mail. Only recently, however, did Prigozhin deny the stationing of Wagner soldiers in Sudan. Not a single one of his fighters is in the country torn apart by civil war.

As if that wasn’t enough bad news, the Wagner boss also wants to know when Kiev’s counter-offensive will take place in the Ukraine war. According to the state-controlled Russian news agency TASS Prigozhin said the strike against Russian-held areas would come on May 15. Especially around Bakhmut, Russia must be prepared for attacks by Ukraine. Already at the end of April had the New York Times reported plans for an impending counter-offensive. (Daniel Dillmann)