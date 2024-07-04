In Chita, a Wagnerite beat up a woman, pointing out his past to her

In Chita, a veteran of the Wagner PMC beat up a woman. This was reported by the Chita.ru publication Telegram.

A Russian woman noticed a drunk man on the street who was attacking passersby. When he approached the woman, she asked the stranger to leave her alone. After that, the fighter attacked her. During the beating, he pointed his finger at his T-shirt with the PMC symbols.

The victim managed to escape in one of the passing cars. The police informed her that the man who attacked her had a military and prison past. The attacker was detained.

Earlier in the Urals, Wagner veterans staged a mass brawl with shooting. The reason for the showdown was an ex-girlfriend, whose father served in the PMC.