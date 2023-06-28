A senior Russian general had advance knowledge of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion plans. The New York Times writes it quoting American intelligence sources and highlighting how the circumstance raises questions about the real support enjoyed by the leader of the Wagner group within the Kremlin.

Read also

Intelligence officials said attention would focus on General Sergei Surovikin, former commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, to see if the senior officer may have helped plan Prigozhin’s actions last weekend. Surovikin was replaced as commander-in-chief in January, but has retained influence in managing war operations and remains popular with troops.

But from Washington it is explained that there would be indications of other Russian generals who may have supported Prigozhin’s attempt to forcibly change the leadership of the Defense Ministry. Any confirmation of Surovikin’s involvement – observes the NYT – “would be the latest sign of the infighting that has characterized the Russian military leadership since the beginning of Putin’s war in Ukraine and could indicate a wider rift between Prigozhin’s supporters and two main military advisers to Putin, Sergei K. Shoigu, defense minister, and General Valery V. Gerasimov, chief of staff.