Prigozhin challenges Moscow and hits the former Red Army, but Zelensky should be careful of too much victory chanting… Analysis

The showdown of which the mercenary company Wagner demonstrated yesterday it will make the USA think, but also the EU. If one really has to break the bank for this war perhaps it is better to do it for the right person and this could be Prigozhin instead of Zelensky. Effectively a small company of only 25,000 men seems to have brought what was once the Red Army to its knees and this is in itself a strange fact that opens the door to two possibilities: either as usual the military strength of a nation is overestimated or there is something else.

But in this case it is a nuclear superpower. So Zelensky should be careful of singing too much victory because Prigozhin or someone else could knock him off the scene pretty quickly. In fact, it does not escape that Zelensky is a formidable devourer of Western resources, moreover dangerously inclined to talk about nuclear World War III. The Ukrainian leader is constantly asking for money and armaments and this is starting to weigh especially on the US and on Joe Biden who is eager to end this war quickly also for personal reasons.

