Wagner’s revolt ends, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s challenge to Vladimir Putin stops 200 km from Moscow. After 24 hours of very high voltage, Russia is moving away from the specter of civil war. “We made it 200 kilometers from Moscow without spilling a drop of blood. Now that we would have to pay to continue, out of a sense of responsibility we make our convoys reverse course and return to our bases”, said Prigozhin, confirming in an audio message the halt to the advance of his troops towards the capital of Russia.

Shortly before, the Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko, mediator in the situation, had announced that he had negotiated with the head of Wagner. The press office of the Belarusian leader had explained that “the negotiations lasted all day” and that Prigozhin “accepted the proposal of the President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko to stop the movement of armed people from the Wagner company on the territory of Russia and to carry out further steps for de-escalation”.

Troops of the Wagner Group also began to leave the area near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia in the evening. This was confirmed by a reporter from the Interfax agency on the spot: several Wagner vehicles have begun to move, while the troops have regrouped in view of leaving the city to return to their fields in Luhansk.



PUTIN THANKS LUKASHENKO, CRIMINAL PROSECUTION AGAINST PRIGOZHIN CLOSED

Putin thanked his Belarusian counterpart for the mediation that convinced the head of Wagne Prigozhin to stop the advance towards Moscow, reported the Tass agency.

In the meantime, the criminal case against Prigozhin for armed revolt has been dropped, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced, adding that the head of Wagner “will leave for Belarus”. Peskov, quoted by the Tass agency, also specified that the Russian authorities will not prosecute the Wagner militiamen who took part in the rebellion, “given their merits on the front lines”.

Putin had ordered the elimination of the mercenary leader. To put down the revolt, Russian President Putin wanted to “eliminate” Prigozhin and offer an amnesty to the Wagner fighters, a source close to the Russian general staff reported during the day, quoted by the Russian outlet IStories, in a news item relaunched by Meduza . According to the source, the Russian military did not have sufficient resources to prevent Prigozhin from reaching Moscow.

ZELENSKY: “IN RUSSIA THERE IS COMPLETE CHAOS”

“Today the world saw that Russia’s leaders control nothing. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of predictability,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a Twitter post. “The world shouldn’t be afraid. We know what protects us. Our unity”, added Zelensky, according to which “Ukraine will certainly be able to protect Europe from any Russian force, no matter who commands it”.

PRIGOZHIN: REPORT OF THE DAY

“The civil war has officially begun”, the message released at the beginning of the day on Saturday by one of Wagner’s Telegram profiles. The message referred to the attack suffered by a company convoy in the Russian region of Voronezh. “We are all ready to die, all 25,000 and then another 25,000,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram message. “We are dying for the Russian people”, added Wagner’s leader. “Vladimir Putin is deeply mistaken, no one will surrender to his orders, we don’t want the country to continue to live in corruption and lies”, he said later in response to the Russian president’s accusations of being a “traitor”. “We are patriots-he continued-and those who are against us are those who are around the bastards”.

THE TREASURE OF THE WAGNER GROUP

Large amounts of cash were found during a raid by Russian security forces on Wagner’s headquarters in St. Petersburg. The Russian media reported it and the news was also confirmed by the head of Wagner Prigozhin according to which the money was for the expenses of the mercenary organization that is challenging the Russian leadership.