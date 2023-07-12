The Wagner Group transferred more than 2,000 war equipment and weapons, including tanks and multiple missile launch systems, to the Russian Ministry of Defense after the failure of the armed mutiny carried out by the mercenaries last June, as reported on Wednesday. fair (12) the military spokesman, Igor Konashenkov.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in accordance with the plan, is completing the acceptance of weapons and military equipment from units of the Wagner Group,” the lieutenant general said in a statement.

Konashenkov explained that the Defense received more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons, including hundreds of heavy weapons, such as T-90, T-80 and T-72B3 tanks, Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, cannon systems and anti-aircraft missiles. Pantsir, 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery, Acacia, Hiacinth, Tulip, howitzers and anti-tank missiles.

Also included are mortar systems, multipurpose armored vehicles, armored personnel carriers, as well as other vehicles and about 20,000 small arms, Konashenkov detailed.

Likewise, the mercenaries delivered more than 2,500 tons of various ammunition to the regular Armed Forces, he added.

The Defense spokesperson also indicated that, among the transferred equipment, dozens of units were never used on the battlefield.

“All equipment and weapons will be delivered to the rear zones, where the Armed Forces’ repair and restoration units carry out maintenance and preparation for use,” Konashenkov said.

The process of transferring the weapons that were in the hands of Wagner’s men in Ukraine began on June 27, three days after mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin rebelled in southern Russia and arrived 200 kilometers from Moscow to avoid their disappearance as private military company.

An agreement between Prigozhin and the Kremlin brokered by the dictator of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, managed to stop the armed rebellion.

Under the agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the mercenaries three options: return to their homes, go to Belarus, or sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other security agencies in the country to report to Defense Minister Serguei Choigu. , and the Chief of General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov.

This meant in practice the dismantling, at least in Ukraine, of the Wagner Group, as it was known since it was created in 2014 after the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine.

As part of the deal, the Kremlin promised the mercenaries and their boss that they would not be criminally prosecuted.

So far it is not known how many men from the Wagner signed an agreement with the Russian Defense, while the latest news about Prigozhin and the mercenaries is that they are on vacation until the beginning of August before moving to Belarus to train and advise the military forces of Lukashenko.