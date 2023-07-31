Wagner has no need to recruit new mercenaries at the moment and will concentrate his activities in Africa and Belarus. In an audio message posted on a Telegram account linked to the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin let it be known that Wagner’s new goals are being decided to “advance the greatness of Russia”. Given that most of the mercenaries are now on leave, after “a long period of very hard work”, Prigozhin clarified that the group will remain “active in Africa and in training centers in Belarus”.

The Wagner group has suspended the recruitment of new members “indefinitely” because it has “sufficiently large personnel reserves”, the mercenary militia press service said on Telegram, adding that, “due to the presence of large personnel reserves in the Wagner private military company, there is currently no need to recruit new members. The work of the Wagner regional recruitment centers is suspended indefinitely.”

The Wagner group did not specify whether this decision extends to hiring new members in Belarus, where a significant number of militias are currently based. Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko is said to have helped broker a deal to transfer Wagner founder Prigozhin and his troops to Belarus after their armed “rebellion” in late June stopped short of reaching Moscow.

The group announced on July 2 that it had suspended recruiting new members in Russia for a month. The Russian Defense Ministry later said it had confiscated thousands of pieces of military equipment from Wagner, including tanks, armored vehicles and other heavy equipment. Minsk later confirmed that Wagner fighters are present in Belarus to provide training support to the Belarusian military.